Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable Fund is now accepting applications from early-stage companies to help accelerate their growth
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (SEPTEMBER 13, 2021) — The Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable (WSPR) Fund is announcing that the application for funding is now live. The fund is looking for companies that are seeking seed level investments, which will typically range from $100,000 and $300,000 but have the potential to be larger.
Companies must be based in or committed to relocating to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County to be eligible. The fund is industry agnostic, but preference will be given to startups in industries in which Winston-Salem has expertise. This includes healthcare, IT, data analytics, apparel, education, virtual reality, automotive technology, and unmanned aviation, among others.
The goal of the fund is to provide meaningful access to capital with the goal of helping early-stage companies scale. Along with capital, WSPR portfolio companies will also garner access to the expertise of the 60+ WSPR members.
Technology and high-growth entrepreneurship is a strategic industry sector for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s long-term economic development. Startups create jobs, attract talent, and invest in the local community. Winston-Salem’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is a collaborative network of 30+ local organizations that supports this industry sector’s growth by developing and attracting startup companies.
Applications will be reviewed in order to determine which companies are selected to pitch to the entire WSPR Fund membership. To learn more about the WSPR Fund or to apply for funding, visit wsprfund.com or contact Clay Johnson, Director of Entrepreneurial Initiatives, at cjohnson@winstonsalem.com.
###
Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. supports Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s economic growth through initiatives in economic recruitment and retention, talent and workforce development, advocacy, and entrepreneurial programming. We are committed to bringing an innovative mindset and collaborative efforts to initiatives that develop a vibrant community that’s good for business growth and sustainability. Our efforts are informed by our 2030 Vision: to be a top mid-sized city for economic growth, to be a more equitable community, and to be the best place to raise a family. Learn more at winstonsalem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.