Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will hold a district-wide career fair to hire for vacant positions that are open throughout the school system. The event will take place virtually from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Participants will be able to speak with principals, executive directors and hiring managers at the district’s largest recruitment event of the year. The virtual fair will allow applicants to video chat with managers from every school and department in WS/FCS.
Departments that are hiring include Finance, Instructional Services, Student Services, Human Resources, and over 80 schools.
Anyone interested in attending the event should register at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.