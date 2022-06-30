WS/FCS Announces New Chief Financial Officer & Senior Leadership Changes and Appointments
The WS/FCS Board of Education and Superintendent Tricia McManus have named Thomas Kranz the new Chief Financial Officer for WS/FCS. Dr. Fabby Williams has been named the Deputy Superintendent of Schools and Dr. Jesse Pratt has been named the Deputy Superintendent of Operations.
Thomas Kranz is a CPA with over 30 years of financial and operating experience ranging from Chief Financial and Operating Officer for four medium and large school systems to serving as Interim Superintendent for Richmond Public Schools. Kranz has served as CFO and Assistant Superintendent of Operations for Montgomery County Schools in Virginia since 2018. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Superintendent for Support Services and Chief Operating Officer for Richmond Public Schools for 4 years. Earlier in his career he served as the Chief Financial Officer for a facilities company, ERMC, and several years as CFO for Hamilton County and Okaloosa County Schools. Kranz started his career working in the private sector serving on the financial teams of various other companies and organizations. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of New Orleans. Kranz replaces Andrea Gillus who is taking another position outside the district. He will begin on July 11.
Dr. Fabby Williams began serving as the West Area Superintendent for WS/FCS in July of 2021. Prior to that, Williams worked in Guilford County Schools since 2012 where he was a school support officer and principal. He was also a principal in Illinois and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He completed the AASA’s Urban Superintendent Academy Program at Howard University and has a doctorate and a master’s degree from Wingate University. He attended the National Superintendent Academy and has an Educational Specialist degree from UNCG. He also has a master’s in Administration and Supervision and School Guidance Counseling as well as a bachelor’s in Social Work from Winthrop University. Williams replaces Dr. Jesse Pratt who has been named Deputy Superintendent of Operations.
Dr. Jesse Pratt was named Deputy Superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in 2019, prior to that he served several months as an Instructional Superintendent for WS/FCS. He previously worked as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Services for Thomasville City Schools. Prior to that, Pratt served as the Academic Improvement Officer and Regional Superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools for 3 years. Earlier in his career, Pratt spent more than 12 years as principal in Guilford County serving at Dudley High School, Middle College at NC A&T State University, and Allen Middle School. From 2001 to 2003, he served as the assistant principal at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Pratt has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He has a Doctor of Education degree from High Point University.
As part of this reorganization, Darrell Walker will become Chief of Planning and Construction and Lauren Richards will continue to serve as Chief of Operations (Transportation, Maintenance, Child Nutrition). Under this structure both will report to Pratt.
“These leadership changes allow me to best utilize the strengths on my senior team while supporting specific areas of need in our district,” said WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus. “Dr. Williams will focus on principal and school leadership growth while also providing sound instructional coaching for our schools in collaboration with our Chief Academic Officer.”
McManus continued by saying, “Dr. Pratt has marked strengths in managing systems, processes, and procedures needed to support the large and complex Operations team that plays a critical role in the district’s success. Darrell Walker will now be able to focus his district expertise on bond projects and facility needs which are being impacted by the current economy. I am excited by these changes and strongly feel that they will help us achieve the goals outlined in our strategic plan and move us forward in our vision to become the best place to learn and work.”
Williams, Pratt, and Walker will begin their new roles on July 1.
