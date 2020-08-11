High Point, NC - Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Wound Care Center – High Point welcomes Dr. Joshua Dilley to our High Point Community. As Medical Director of our Wound Care Center, Dr. Dilley and his team focus on treating patients with non-healing or slow-to-heal wounds. “I firmly believe in providing holistic wound care to each patient” says Dr. Dilley. “My background in Family Medicine allows me to recognize the health conditions, nutritional deficiencies, and medication side effects that can contribute to poor wound healing.”
Dr. Dilley received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed his residency at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Family and Community Medicine. He then completed his Fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. Some of the common conditions Dr. Dilley treats include arterial ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, non-healing wounds, pressure ulcers, osteomyelitis, and trauma wounds.
Dr. Dilley and his team are accepting patients. Self-referrals may be possible depending on patient’s insurance limitations. Appointments can be made by calling 336.878.6789. Wound Care Center – High Point is located at 600 N. Elm Street High Point, NC 27262. To learn more, visit https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/h/High-Point-Wound-Care-Center.
About High Point Medical Center
Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center (www.wakehealth.edu/HighPoint) is a 351-bed hospital in High Point, North Carolina, that serves the residents of High Point and surrounding areas. High Point Medical Center is part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, a preeminent academic medical center, and offers patients direct access to Wake Forest Baptist’s medical experts and other resources. High Point Medical Center provides a wide range of patient- and family-centered care and has six specialty service areas: The Congdon Heart and Vascular Center, Hayworth Cancer Center, The Neuroscience Center, The Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, The Emergency Center and The Piedmont Joint Replacement Center.
