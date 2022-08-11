World No. 20 and 2013 Winston-Salem Open finalist Gaël Monfils accepts wild card to play 2022 event
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. AUG. 11, 2022) – Fan favorite and current world no. 20 Gaël Monfils will return to the Piedmont Triad.
The entertaining, energetic Frenchman has accepted a wild card into the main draw at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gaël back to Winston-Salem. Fans will enjoy the chance to see him play on our courts. He is sure to electrify the atmosphere and our crowds,” says Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
The 35-year-old was last at the Winston-Salem Open in 2013 when he made a run to the finals, losing to Jurgen Melzer who hoisted the trophy.
Monfils has more than 500 match wins and 11 titles on the ATP Tour and has enjoyed a career-high of no. 6 in the world. He has reached the final in at least one event for 18 straight seasons (2005-2022) and is currently the highest ranked French player.
“With the addition of Gaël to our field and two more wild cards still to award, we think it’s going to be one of the most exciting group of players we have to offer tennis fans,” Ryan added.
2020 US Open winner and former world no. 3 Dominic Thiem was already awarded a wild card, and two remain for direct entry into the main draw singles competition. The tournament will announce those as well as the doubles lineup in the coming days.
Fans can purchase tickets for the Winston-Salem Open, see the full player field and review the tournament schedule and special events at winstonsalemopen.com.
----
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $717,505. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
