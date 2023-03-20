World Class Recording Studio in the Piedmont Triad Celebrates Grand Opening
On March 25, 2023, from 12-2pm, The 68 Sound, a world class recording studio will open its doors to the public for a grand opening celebration. Located in Greensboro, NC inside the Church on 68, The 68 Sound, will be a place where local and regional musicians, song writers, producers, and engineers can gather in a specialized facility for recording and producing.
The 68 Sound features the industry leading equipment and technologies including monitors, microphones, and recording consoles that will allow the heart and soul of the artists to be captured. The facility consists of a fully functioning tracking studio as well as a mastering studio for even the most accomplished engineers.
Additionally, The 68 Sound offers a 1,000 seat auditorium for live production. Its central location in North Carolina will create a unique opportunity for artists and creators without the expense of travel or high studio rates, while providing the quality of a Nashville, Atlanta, or New York recording studio.
“The 68 Sound is going to serve not just our local community, but musicians in the region in a very impactful way,” says Whitman Toland, Pastor of the Church on 68. “We have worked with industry experts to create a space that offers top quality production with exceptional equipment.”
The Church on 68 launched this project two years ago with a vision to serve the creative community while providing a place for their own band to record the songs being written. The underlying premise for The 68 Sound is to create a venue where community and collaboration can be fostered, understanding that together, almost anything is possible.
