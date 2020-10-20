WINSTON-SALEM, NC —The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem will present a virtual luncheon celebration on November 17 from noon until 1:30 p.m. The event—entitled “Where Do We Go From Here?”—will include the presentation of the Women’s Fund’s 2020 grants as well as celebrate the power of philanthropy dedicated to women and girls.
In addition, the event will feature the unveiling of an online research report called “Through a Gender Lens: The Economic Security of Women and Girls in Forsyth County in 2020,” and will include a panel discussion around the issues and metrics uncovered in the report.
Organizers are encouraging those who register for the event to purchase lunch from a local woman-owned restaurant. The online event is free and open to the public. To register, please go to womensfundws.org/featured/annual-luncheon.
About the Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem
The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem brings together individuals who want to ensure that all women and girls in Forsyth County have equal opportunities and the skills and resources to be independent, self-sufficient, and contributing members of the community. Members of The Women’s Fund help identify the needs in our community, then vote with their hearts and dollars to support projects that meet those needs. Since our founding in 2005, the Fund has granted over $1.6 million to programs that directly benefit the lives of women and girls in our community.
Learn more at womensfundws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.