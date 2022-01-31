WOMEN IN THE ARTS
Celebrating 250 Years of Salem
Academy & College
January 14 - March 26, 2022
Women in the Arts is an alumnae exhibition celebrating 250 years of Salem Academy and College’s commitment to educating and nurturing women as creatives. The exhibition, curated by local photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe, features Women in the Arts as part of activities highlighting Salem Academy & College’s 250th anniversary year.
“My goal is not only to showcase the artistic excellence of these women, but for them to share how their time at Salem has impacted their creative journey from then to now,” said Kimberly Varnadoe, curator of the exhibition.
39 women are participating in the exhibition representing both the Academy and College across 50 years of alumnae, six states and two countries. This exhibition is sponsored by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and was produced by Arts Council staff members Shannon Stokes C’11 and Katie Hall C’14.
Artists
Ann Bonner C’01
Wendy Leigh Bringle C’15
Carolina Corona C’15
Mary Crockett C’08
Carrie Leigh (Pritchard) Dickey C’00
Cecilia Katelin Edwards C’17
R.A. Fedde A’95
Jessica Goodard C’14
Teri Hairston C’12
Julie Gowing Hayes C’01
Taylor Hayes C’13
Vanessa Wright Hollifield C’04
Jasmine Huff C’13
Kathy Johnson C’05
Amy Jordan C’19
Spencer Lanning C’22
Melissa Love C’10
Deborah D. Markland C’93-‘97
Peaches (Van Every) May C’96
Marcia McDade McMann C’72
Nicole McCann C’11
Anastasia Adrien Menachem C’18
Elizabeth Messick C‘09
Sara (Varner) Method C’02
Lorina Viola Morton C’19
Beth Murray C’92
Lindsay Potter-Figueiredo C’15
Jill Potts C’15
Emily Grace Rolland C’15
Dabney Elizabeth Ruffin C’13
Amanda Taenzl C’19
Cindy Taplin C’03
Mary Craig Wilson Tennille A’97
Betsy Toole C’05
Caroline Sanders Turner C’02
Katharyn Valier A’09 C’14
Diana V. Kalajdzic C’13
Cindy Taylor Walton C’79
Mona Wu C’65
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
About Salem Academy and College’s 250th Anniversary Celebration
In 1772, Salem Academy and College was founded on the revolutionary idea that girls and women deserve a rigorous education to prepare them to lead the way for a better world. Over the last 250 years, Salem has built upon this foundation and pushed boundaries for women, empowering them to be leaders by preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations, and lead through the challenges and triumphs of their times.
During the 2021–22 school year, Salem will celebrate its 250th anniversary, a formidable achievement in the history of American education. Established even before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Salem has pushed boundaries for women at every juncture, enabling them to live their lives in ways that catalyze positive change. The public is invited to help Salem celebrate this milestone. More than two years in the planning, Salem’s 250th anniversary series of events honors the institution’s history and points proudly to its next bright horizon as a preeminent school for girls and the nation’s only college dedicated to elevating and expanding the role of women in health leadership. To see a complete list of events, visit 250.salem.edu.
