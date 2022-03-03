Women Gather to Champion Change: WNBA Star Lisa Leslie Kicks Off Week-long Events for and by Women

Greensboro, NC – Women to Women (W2W), a permanent grant making endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG), is hosting a star-studded luncheon and week of empowerment programs to celebrate and support the diverse women of Guilford County.
Below is the W2W calendar of events for March 7-11. Except for the luncheon, all events are free and open to the public; however, registration is required.
Mon. March 7: The 12th Annual Women to Women Celebration Luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center.
- Signature event featuring keynote Lisa Leslie, Mayor’s Proclamation of “Women to Women Week”, and W2W’s supporters and grantees
Tue. March 8: Championing Women’s Finances -11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Online Discussion & Q&A -Free events designed to help women move forward in their financial life
Wed. March 9: Championing Women’s Health - Free events focused on wellness, self-advocacy, and ovarian cancer misconceptions and research- 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Online and In-Person Yoga & Meditation - Online Discussion & Q&A
Thu. March 10: Championing Women’s Careers - Non-traditional career expo with local experts from underrepresented industries - 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Revolution Mill, Color Works Room #1
Fri. March 11: Championing Women’s Businesses - includes a launch of interactive map of Triad Women-Owned Businesses
For more information, please visit cfgg.org/w2w.
Women to Women is a permanent grantmaking endowment at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro dedicated to empowering women and children to create healthy families and vibrant communities in Guilford County. Each year this initiative awards high impact grants to programs, organizations, and projects that create a positive and measurable impact on women, their families, and their futures. Since 2010, Women to Women has awarded more than $1.4M to over 50 programs transforming the lives of women and girls. For more information, visit cfgg.org/w2w.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a charitable organization that inspires giving, maximizes opportunities and strengthens communities for present and future generations. With assets of over $295 million and approximately 700 charitable funds under management, it promotes philanthropy by addressing emerging community issues, managing permanent endowments, and working with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations, and nonprofit organizations in achieving their charitable objectives. In 2020, it received $89.4 million in contributions and granted $35.3 million. For more information, visit cfgg.org.
