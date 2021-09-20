Business for women thrives in Triad
High Point, NC – Deka Lash will host its Grand Opening / Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tues., Sept. 21, 2021, at 11:30 am. Located at 2513 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27265. There will be giveaways, food, and fun!
Deka Lash is a national franchise with over 100 studios throughout the US and Canada. The Deka Lash franchise was started in 2016 by Jennifer Blair. Deka Lash was born with the dream of empowering women through beauty with a focus on superior service and eyelash extensions affordable to everyone.
Deka Lash opened in High Point in May 2021. Even amidst a pandemic, women still want to feel beautiful! Eyelash extensions are one of the simplest things women can improve to affect the way they look and feel dramatically. Lashes help empower women to feel more confident. Eyelash extensions are also a time saver as they replace the need for mascara.
Franchise owner, Michelle Russo, says, “it’s been an honor to open a Deka Lash studio in the wonderful community of High Point! The Piedmont Triad needed a business like Deka Lash that offers incredible service and high-quality eyelash extensions. Our arrival in High Point has been so well received that I am opening another Deka Lash studio in Winston-Salem and a third location in Greensboro.”
What makes Deka Lash a perfect fit for the Piedmont Triad is how they differ from other eyelash extension services. Deka Lash is all about quality and the intensive professional training that each lash artist must undergo to become “Deka Lash Certified.” Additionally, the Deka Lash studios provide a personalized client experience through custom-designed beds and sanitized blankets.
Russo explains that she chose the Deka Lash brand as a franchisee because “they are all about empowering women.” “I love the opportunity to offer services to women that help lift them up and feel great about themselves – especially here in the Piedmont Triad,” says Russo.
