At their April 21, 2021 meeting, the Womack Foundation Board of Directors approved a total of $425,000 in grants to area organizations for the current grant cycle.
PHOTO ABOVE - Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Womack, Sr. established the Womack Foundation in 1963 in order to provide financial assistance to improve educational and recreational opportunities for the citizens of Caswell County, North Carolina and Danvilleand Pittsylvania County, Virginia.
The foundation primarily offers grants to organizations for the planning, implementation and development of programs that enhance and improve education and recreation for young people who would not otherwise be able to engage in such activities because of financial constraints.
"We are very excited and proud to be able to offer some financial assitance to all these wonderful organizations," said Charles Womack III, grandson of the Womack Foundation Founder and publisher of YES! Weekly. "Each of this year's recipients do wonderful things in our communities."
Grants awarded include:
Epic Caswell – $6,500;
Danville Church Based Tutorial – $15,000;
Caswell Council for the Arts – $5,000;
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History – $9,000;
Hoop Don’t Shoot – $8,000;
Southside Soccer Club – $13,000;
Salvation Army - $30,000;
Friends of the Library/City of Danville – $3,000;
Blue Ridge Mountain Boy Scouts – $10,000;
Danville Speech and Hearing – $5,000;
DCC Educational Foundation – $10,000;
First Tee of Central Carolina – $13,000;
Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services – $10,000;
Danville Science Center – $7,500;
Danville Concert Association – $10,000;
Caswell Parrish – $10,000;
Second Chance Outreach Ministries - $6,000;
Pittsylvania County NAACP Youth Council - $6,000;
Big Brothers / Big Sisters - $20,000;
George Washington High School Band - $50,000;
Southside Area Tennis - $10,000;
Virginia Cooperative Extension 4-H - $5,000
Danville Area Training Center - $7,000;
Danville Public School Foundation - $10,000;
God’s Pit Crew - $10,000;
Boys and Girls Club - $10,000;
Camp Selah - $10,000;
Westmoreland Neighborhood - $12,000;
Alliance for Excellence - $7,000;
Dry Fork Christian Academy - not to exceed $12,000.
Danville YMCA - $10,000;
Caswell County Schools Athletics - $25,000;
Tunstall High School Athletics - $25,000;
George Washington High School Athletics - $25,000.
The foundation will consider the next round of funding in April 2022.
