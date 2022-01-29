With prices on the rise, it’s a great time to sell your home in the Oak Ridge/Summerfield area
OAK RIDGE/SUMMERFIELD, N.C. – It remains a great time to sell your house in the Oak Ridge and Summerfield area as prices continue to rise and days on market continue to fall.
It took just 32 days to sell a home in the Oak Ridge and Summerfield area during the fourth quarter of 2021, a nearly 42 percent drop compared to 55 days during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
The average sales price has increased by nearly 10 percent, jumping from $492,081 to $537,655.
“It remains a strong seller’s market,” said Hilburn Michel, 2022 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “You can list your home now and sell it faster than ever. If you want to sell or buy, call a REALTOR® today.”
There were only 29 homes on the market during last year’s fourth quarter, a 50 percent drop from 58 on the market the previous year. The months supply of inventory decreased nearly 43 percent, dropping from 1.4 months to 0.8 months.
