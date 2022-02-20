Witcher gives multi-year gift to Qubein Children’s Museum
HIGH POINT — The Board of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is celebrating a major gift to the museum — a total of $1.5 million by Doug Witcher of High Point. Witcher’s generous gift will sponsor a major portion of the museum that focuses on child fitness, movement and nutrition.
In recognition of Witcher’s gift and support of the children’s museum, the board has named a premier area of the museum as “Super U Fit Lab – Sponsored by Doug Witcher.”
Children will be greeted by a towering superhero-themed entrance to a series of strength and conditional activities, a “see your skeleton move” board, jungle and city climbers and a climbing wall.
“Doug Witcher is a friend to High Point’s children and his gift will seek to instill wellness living in our youngest citizens,” said Nido Qubein. “We are blessed for Doug’s contributions to our region’s newest learning environment.”
The museum, which offers 75,000 square feet of activity, is nearing completion at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point. Exhibits include a STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, veterinarian clinic and a furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig, a double-decker carousel and more.
Charitable giving is an integral part of Witcher’s life and his company’s philosophy. He currently serves on the High Point University Board of Trustees and served as a previous campaign chairman for the United Way of Greater High Point. He previously served on the following boards: High Point Community Foundation; Family Service of the Piedmont; High Point Regional Hospital Foundation; Hospice of the Piedmont; Friends of the Arts at N.C. State; The Brotherhood of Saint Andrews at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church; High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau; High Point Regional Hospital; The Piedmont School; and the High Point Chamber of Commerce.
Several naming opportunities and sponsorships for the museum are still available.
