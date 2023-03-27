11 local startups competed for prize money and Investor Funding
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Winston Starts held their fourth annual Investor Forum on March 23, 2023, at their offices located at 500 W. 5th Street in Winston-Salem, N.C. The competition was once again sponsored by Bank of America.
Eleven companies competed in the annual pitch competition designed to provide exposure for early and growth stage companies to potential investors. A total of $8,000 was awarded to the top two companies based on scoring from a panel comprised of startup industry experts and investors.
Founder, Dave Miller and his company DHN Solutions took first place honors and $5,000 in the competition. DHN Solutions is a B2B SaaS company that works to increases uptake of preventive care services with its cloud-based, automated Mobile Patient Technology for Health (mPATH™) program leveraged by a local hospital system.
Second prize money of $3,000 was awarded to mōmi and founder Hal Eason. The company mōmi makes life better for moms and their babies with revolutionary patented products that work to replicate natural nursing with their “bottle that works like a mom” and their “breast pump that works like a baby.”
“This year’s competition was our most successful yet. We had over 200 registrants and 11 companies from a wide range of industries, business models and stages of maturity competing to win prize money and generate interest from investors from across the state and southeast,” said Stan Parker, president of Winston Starts. We congratulate all the founders on doing an excellent job today, especially the two winners DHN Solutions and Momi.”
“Strong local businesses and a robust pipeline of startup businesses equal a strong local economy,” said Greg Cox, Triad president and senior relationship manager at Bank of America. “We are proud to partner with Winston Starts to help strengthen economic mobility within the Triad through the incubation of local businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.