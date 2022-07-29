Winston Starts Companies Achieve Startup Milestone Honors
Village Juice & Kitchen and Wellnecity advance to Summit Stage
Winston-Salem, NC (JULY 29, 2022)—Winston Starts announced this week that Village Juice & Kitchen and Wellnecity have earned Summit level status at the Winston-Salem based accelerator. Winston Starts has three stages of development for startup companies: Basecamp, Ascent and Summit.
Basecamp is for early-stage companies still refining their value proposition and still in the process of proving customer validation as well as companies with early customer validation that need to develop the core processes necessary to scale.
Ascent is for companies that have clearly demonstrated customer validation; have commenced meaningful, repeatable, and growing revenue; and are well on their way to establishing the processes, infrastructure and team to be venture capital ready.
The Summit stage is for rapidly growing, sophisticated companies with fully-realized business models and financials. They have leadership maturity, reliable revenue streams and a fully scalable business model.
“Both Village Juice & Kitchen and Wellnecity have leaned into the Winston Salem startup ecosystem resources and are now generating consistent revenue growth and creating jobs in the local community,” said Stan Parker, President of Winston Starts. “We are very proud of both companies and their significant accomplishments.”
Village Juice & Kitchen is a plant-forward restaurant committed to bringing healthy, delicious food to everyone. Village Juice & Kitchen was formed in 2014, selling cold-pressed juices out of a tent at the local farmers’ market. It has since grown to eight full-service restaurant locations, each with a full, creative menu of fresh, scratch-made foods consisting of salads, grain bowls, plant-based smoothies, toasts, raw desserts and much more. For more information, visit villagejuiceandkitchen.com.
“Being part of Winston Starts has allowed us to learn from mentors who have achieved some of the same goals we’ve identified for our business,” commented Village Juice and Kitchen’s founder Nate Atkinson. “Our primary mission is to bring healthy, delicious food to as many people as possible and Winston Starts has enabled us to accelerate that mission at a pace that would have otherwise taken us years to achieve.”
Wellnecity® is a venture capital-backed innovator reshaping healthcare in the US. The company uses technology to help self-insured employers manage the rising costs of healthcare benefits while improving outcomes for employees. This is accomplished by creating an information and execution hub to provide a simple way for employers and their consultants to manage their health plans like a Fortune 100 company. For more information, visit Wellnecity.com.
“Winston-Starts has provided immense energy for our startup effort. Access to community leaders for testing ideas, experienced vendors who provide essential services, flexible space and peers wrestling with similar problems has dramatically improved our success and probability of long-term viability,” said John Quinn, founder and CEO of Wellnecity.
###
Winston Starts is a non-profit accelerator that helps startup companies post inception with a long runway and unmatched resources to successfully scale up their businesses. Located in Winston-Salem, N.C. the organization provides expert mentoring, customized coaching, state of the art office space and discounted professional services to member companies. For more information, visit winstonstarts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.