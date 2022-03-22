This April, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is presenting not one, but TWO opportunities for non-stop laughs with the hit Del Shores’ comedies, Sordid Lives and A Very Sordid Wedding!
First up, Sordid Live; a black comedy about white trash! The author of Daddy’s Dyin’ (Who’s Got the Will?) brings you a comedy that was nominated for over thirty awards during its long run in Los Angeles. When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, Texas. A Theatre Alliance fan favorite!!
Follow that up with the hilarious sequel, A Very Sordid Wedding! It’s 2015, seventeen years after Sordid Lives and Peggy’s unfortunate death. Life has now moved on for the residents of Winters, Texas. Based on the 2017 hit film of the same name, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the fallout that occurs when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it. Bigoted “religious freedom,” marriage equality and cultural acceptance are all explored with Del Shores’ trademark approach comedy. His much-beloved Sordid Lives characters deal with these important social issues and the very real process of accepting your family for who they are instead of who you want them to be.
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Gray Smith is back in his show-stopping role of Brother Boy in Sordid Lives and A Very Sordid Wedding
Performance Dates for Sordid Lives:
Friday, April 1 at 8pm
Saturday, April 2 at 8pm
Sunday, April 3 at 2pm
Friday, April 8 at 8pm
Saturday, April 9 at 8pm
Sunday, April 10 at 2pm
Performance Dates for A Very Sordid Wedding:
Friday, April 22 at 8pm
Saturday, April 23 at 8pm
Sunday, April 24 at 2pm
Friday, April 29 at 8pm
Saturday, April 30 at 8pm
Sunday, May 1 at 2pm
Tickets: $19-$21
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
As always, we thank our season sponsors:
Lewis and Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Alliance Architecture of the Triad
With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.