Winston-Salem Symphony One of 20 U.S. Orchestras to Receive Catalyst Fund Incubator Grant from League of American Orchestras
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 24, 2022) – The League of American Orchestras has awarded a $75,000 grant to the Winston-Salem Symphony to support ongoing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) initiatives and to help create a more equitable organizational culture through collaborative, peer-driven learning opportunities. Given to just 20 orchestras nationwide, the three-year grants are made possible by a $2.1 million leadership grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.
The Catalyst Fund Incubator drives change by incorporating models from high-tech incubators, such as creating strong peer communities for brainstorming and strategizing and developing new ideas through mentorships. An important element of the program focuses on building capacity to attract new resources, including funding and partnerships, for the orchestras’ EDI work.
“Equity, diversity and inclusion have been a major focus for the Winston-Salem Symphony in recent years, and we look forward to expanding this work through the Catalyst Fund Incubator,” said Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President and CEO. “As the hometown orchestra for the City of Arts and Innovation, we are ideally situated to adopt the incubator and laboratory model as we accelerate our own EDI work and collaborate with orchestras across the country to better represent and engage our communities."
“We’re so grateful to The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its vision and years of support, and to the 49 orchestras in the initial Catalyst Fund pilot program who have infused the field with insights and helped the entire field begin to effect change,” said Simon Woods, the League’s President and CEO. “The new Incubator program accelerates and deepens this work, inspiring orchestras to nurture and sustain inclusive organizational cultures over the long-term. I’m especially excited about widely sharing this learning, including our new guide, Promising Practices: Actions Orchestras Can Take to Make Progress Toward Equity and a fantastic slate of additional Catalyst resources to come later this year.”
EDI is central to the Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2020-24 Strategic Plan, which calls for growing and diversifying audiences, implementing inclusion and accessibility initiatives at all levels of the organization, and actively building and sustaining relationships with diverse communities in the region. Additionally, the Winston-Salem Symphony is committed to advancing EDI through its programming on and off stage. In 2021, the Symphony launched its MusicConnects community engagement program with a series of community conversations with musicians, writers, composers, and scholars around racial equity in the arts, and in 2022 the Symphony will present its rescheduled performance of The Chevalier: A Play with Music, which tackles issues of race, power, and equality through the story of 18th-century Black composer Joseph Bologne.
As part of the Catalyst Fund Incubator, the Winston-Salem Symphony will work with Dr. Antonio C. Cuyler, a thought leader in the cultural sector on EDI and creative justice. Dr. Cuyler is an author, consultant, and educator whose company, Cuyler Consulting, exists to help cultural organizations maximize their performance and community relevance through access, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
2022 Catalyst Fund Incubator Grant Recipients
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Charleston Symphony Orchestra
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra
Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra
Jacksonville Symphony
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Minnesota Orchestra
Napa Valley Youth Symphony
New Jersey Symphony
San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Stamford Symphony
Symphony Tacoma
Chicago Philharmonic
Louisville Orchestra
Walla Walla Symphony
Winston-Salem Symphony
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA)
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary across 2022. The Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season includes the Classics Series, showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, and recent compositions by living composers; The Music that Pops Series, including crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers and a celebration of film music; and the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
About The Catalyst Fund Incubator
Community building is a strong component of the Incubator. During the three-year grant period, participating orchestras will take part in five convenings each grant year—three curricular sessions and two peer learning convenings. Informal and facilitated discussion via online communication platforms will connect participants with the wider Catalyst Fund community of previous grantees. To encourage stakeholder engagement, administrative, educational, and artistic staff, board members, and musicians from each orchestra will participate.
The grants will enable orchestras to work directly with professional EDI consultants. The consultants’ work is multifaceted: helping orchestras clarify, map, and measure equity, diversity, and inclusion goals, and offering guidance on a wide array of issues, such as avoiding common pitfalls when doing EDI work; mediating conflict around differences of opinion on approach and strategy; and best practices for including a multitude of voices and perspectives, among others.
Incubator grantees were required to demonstrate strength of vision, institutional commitment, and readiness. The 20 orchestras were selected via an independent panel of EDI experts and practitioners in the arts and orchestral fields.
About the League of American Orchestras
The League of American Orchestras leads, supports, and champions America’s orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. Its diverse membership of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America runs the gamut from world-renowned orchestras to community groups, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music. The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League is a nexus of knowledge and innovation, advocacy, and leadership advancement. Its conferences and events, award-winning Symphony magazine, website, and other publications inform people around the world about orchestral activity and developments. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1962, the League links a national network of thousands of instrumentalists, conductors, managers and administrators, board members, volunteers, and business partners. Visit americanorchestras.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.