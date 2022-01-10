Winston-Salem Symphony Launches Music Director Search
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JANUARY 10, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Symphony today launched the search for its next Music Director through the formation of a Search Committee. This search is to replace former Music Director, Timothy Redmond, who resigned in August. Tasked with identifying candidate finalists, the committee includes musicians representing each section of the orchestra, Symphony Chorus musicians, board members (representing ticket buyers, donors, sponsors, and volunteers), and staff members.
Through an innovative, hybrid “by invitation” search process, the goal of the committee will be to name five finalists by May 2022 in preparation for audition concerts for each finalist between September 2022 and April 2023. The announcement of the Symphony’s next Music Director is slated for June 2023. This ambitious approach cuts a traditional search timeline in half.
Board member, Cynthia Rothschild, will chair the committee. Orchestra representatives include Simon Ertz (Principal Viola – Strings), Amanda LaBrecque (Oboe – Woodwinds), Joe Mount (Horn – Brass), and Peter Zlotnick (Principal Timpani – Percussion). The Symphony Chorus is represented by Christopher Gilliam (Chorus Master). Board members joining Dr. Rothschild include Jim Dossinger; Ryan Gaylord; Derek Hicks; David Levy; and Merritt Vale (President & CEO). General Manager Travis Creed and Chief Revenue & Patron Relations Officer Timothy Storhoff will provide additional staff representation.
As with past conductor searches, the community also will be asked to help with final selection of the Symphony’s artistic leader. As noted by the Committee Chair, Cynthia Rothschild, “We are excited to launch the selection process for the Symphony’s next Music Director and grateful for the leadership of such an outstanding group. Almost half of the committee’s members have prior search experience, with others bringing valuable, fresh perspectives. Additionally, there will be many opportunities for interested members of the community to engage in the evaluation of candidates once the finalists are named.”
With the committee’s work being guided by the Symphony’s recent strategic plan, President & CEO Merritt Vale added, “Selection of the Winston-Salem Symphony’s artistic leader is paramount to our future success. Our next Music Director will be in a position to not only join and lead our world-class orchestra but also significantly influences music education and innovation across our region.”
Working collaboratively, musician committee members will guide an assessment of prospective candidates’ artistic experience, leadership qualities, and their ability to inspire from the podium. With a list of qualified candidates gathered, the committee will evaluate those who meet artistic expectations against a broader set of criteria, including candidates’ ability to be inspirational in critical “off-podium” aspects of the Music Director role.
Added Rothschild, “We look forward to keeping everyone informed of our progress and working with interested members of the community to identify the best candidate.”
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary across 2022. The Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season includes the Classics Series, showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, and recent compositions by living composers; The Music that Pops Series, including crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers and a celebration of film music; and the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.