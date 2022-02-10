Winston Salem, N.C. – Dog lovers, get ready for Tucker’s Tap Yard, Winston-Salem’s first Dog Park & Bar, to open this summer at 1010 North Liberty Street. Designed especially for dogs and their humans, Tucker’s Tap Yard is a place where owners will be able to unleash their dogs to run and play in the Yard while enjoying craft beer on tap, wine, or a canine-inspired cocktail.
Kim and Cole Parsons, the owners of Tucker’s Tap Yard, were inspired by their beloved beagle, Tucker, whom they rescued in April 2020. “Tucker is very social and has lots of energy,” shared Kim. “We have traveled with him all over the southeastern U.S., and always look for places that are dog-friendly.”
After visiting dozens of other dog bars in N.C., S.C., G.A., and F.L., the Parsons knew Winston-Salem’s vibrant community was the perfect location with its increasing residents and businesses.
On February 7th, the Parsons purchased the site for Tucker’s Tap Yard on acre of land within the ever-popular Industry Hill neighborhood of Downtown Winston-Salem. The location is within walking distance of many residential buildings and breweries. Entrance to the Yard will require a membership, including confirmation of canine vaccinations, spay/neuter records, and an attestation that the dog is socialized. Memberships will be offered daily, monthly, or annually.
Owners will be responsible for their dogs while visiting Tucker’s Tap Yard, but trained staff will be present to monitor play. Dogs will be able to run throughout 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space with specialized pup turf and play equipment. Tucker’s Tap Yard will also offer a self-wash station and other dog services.
“We’re so excited to bring this new offering to the great community of Winston-Salem,” said Kim. “Our vision is to provide a safe, clean and fun environment where dogs and their humans can socialize. Tucker’s is a place where Pups Play and Friends Stay.”
