Project: Proceed, COVID-19 T-shirt Fundraiser Initiative, Goes Nation-Wide
Winston-Salem, NC —Design studio Device Creative Collaborative is inviting creatives nationwide to lend their skills to Project: Proceed, an initiative to help local small businesses affected by COVID-19 and its accompanying economic shutdown by directing proceeds from custom-designed t-shirts towards businesses in need.
Launched by Device in April 2020 in response to the challenges of COVID-19, the project is an on-going partnership between local businesses, makers and creators. Every week, new exclusive, custom t-shirts featuring local businesses are added to the Project: Proceed website (https://www.projectproceed.com/). 50% of proceeds from every purchase go towards the featured business, and the remaining 50% goes to the creators involved. Recent designs highlight local Winston-Salem stalwarts including Underdog Records, Aperture Cinema, Monstercade, Acadia Foods and Hoots Beer Co.
While the initial designs for the project were created by Device, with printing handled by local Winston-Salem print shop Machine Gun Graphics, the goal has always been to take the initiative – and its positive impact – nation-wide to support even more businesses and communities. Studios around the nation are being invited to lend their skills and creativity to the project. Award-winning Chen Design Associates from the Bay Area in California are already on board, and Wink, Cue, Matt Stevens and Steely Works have also expressed interest in signing on.
“We’d love to see creators around the nation get involved to support their own local communities and fellow creatives,” says Shane Cranford, Partner and Creative Director of Device. “This is an opportunity to come together to help the small businesses that give our communities their color and culture.
“We’re asking everyone who can to lend their support by providing a design, buying a shirt, donating directly or just helping spread the word,” adds Partner and Creative Director Ross Clodfelter.
Interested creatives can get in touch via the Project: Proceed website.
Device Creative Collaborative is an award-winning group of creatives and collaborators who offer clients a range of heart-pounding branding, packaging, environmental and interactive design. Based in Winston-Salem, NC and led by Shane Cranford and Ross Clodfelter, the studio has created acclaimed, highly featured work for companies and organizations spanning arts and culture, higher education, spirits and alcohol, and more.
