Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced today the promotion of 27 police officers and 10 professional staff. To accommodate the large number of promotees, two ceremonies will be held. The first ceremony will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both promotion ceremonies will be held at Truist Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way.
Promoted are:
To Assistant Chief: Captains M.J. Cardwell, J.E. Gomez.
To Captain: Lieutenants A.L. Gauldin, G.E. Jenkins, C.L. Long, M.J. Lovejoy, C.S. Pritchard.
To Lieutenant: Sergeants C.J. Diamont, G.W. Lovejoy T.S. Mabe, P.L. McKaughan, C.D. Olivo,
C.B. Shaffer, J.J. Thompson, T.R. Walley, P.T. Watkins.
To Sergeant: Corporals J.L. Flynn, B.K. Griffin, M.B. Hatch, G.M. Mattison, J.R. Mitchell, L.D., Oakley, M.A. Perkins, A.B. Prim, K.M. Shouse, J.O. Singletary, S.D. Wagoner, P.M. Yates.
To Corporal: Police officers M.A. Barker, A.R. Bielsten, S.G. Boissey, R.M. Brown, A. Campbell, C.L. Carleton, J.M. Doub, S.M. Gillis, S.A. Horsley, A.P. Jacobs, A.M. Lazuksy, S.P. Martinez, S. Moran, C.I. Penn, M.B. Ring, K.G. Ruff, D.A. Sojka, T.J. Somerville, T.K. Taylor, M.E. Tidd, J.G. Wells.
To Information Systems Director: G.A. Madren.
To Public Safety Communications Director: M.A. Hix
To Public Safety Communications Training Coordinator: J.K. Wright
To Public Safety Squad Supervisor: V.L. Gwynn
To Senior Public Safety Communications Operator: C.J. Payne, A.M. Tschorn
To Senior Administrative Assistant: J.D. Abney, S.R. Eddings, J.E. Kieser
To Police Records Squad Supervisor: K.D. Ratliff
