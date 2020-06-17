Because of ongoing public health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP and USTA have changed the tennis calendar for the summer hard court season. The 10th anniversary of the tournament is officially postponed until August 21-28, 2021.
The Winston-Salem Open, which would have taken place August 22 – 29, is traditionally the finale of the summer U.S. Open Series.
The USTA developed a plan to play the Western & Southern Open, normally set in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York during the week traditionally allotted for the Winston-Salem tournament. The U.S. Open will immediately follow the Western & Southern Open at the same venue.
The back-to-back tournaments will play without fans and with several strict health and safety protocols in place. Public health experts, governmental officials and senior USTA leadership recommend a closed environment during the tournaments. Playing the 2020 Winston-Salem Open would disrupt the window needed to host back-to-back events.
“We support the USTA’s efforts to host the U.S. Open during this historic time. Our team is aware that tournament funds grassroots tennis programs across the country, and we don’t want communities to suffer more than they already have. We are all trying to do our part to help tennis resume in some form at the professional level,” says Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
“We are grateful for all the support the tournament receives from Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities, and we are pledging to be back and better than ever in 2021 to showcase these world-class facilities and our amazing corner of the world,” says Ryan.
