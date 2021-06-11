The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has approved the naming of four new district leaders.
Dr. Fredricca Stokes has been named Assistant Superintendent of Student Support. Dr. Leslie Alexander has been named Area Superintendent for Leadership Development. Celena Tribby has been named Principal of Cook Literacy Model School. Victoria Fulton has been named Director of Grants.
-Stokes-
Dr. Fredricca Stokes has served as a Director for Student Support for Guilford County Schools since 2015. Prior to that, she spent a year as an Instructional Facilitator for Durham Public Schools. Prior to that, she spent four years as the Supervisor of High School Counseling for Guilford County. Earlier in her career, she served as an Organizational Facilitator at Dudley High School. She has spent more than five years as a School Counselor.
Dr. Stokes earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from N.C. Agricultural & Technical State University. She also has a Doctorate of Education from High Point University.
Stokes will begin her new role on July 1, 2021.
-Alexander-
Dr. Leslie Alexander has served as the principal at Reynolds High School since 2015. Prior to that she spent three years as the principal at John F. Kennedy High School. Earlier in her career she spent three years as the assistant principal at Wiley Magnet Middle School. She has also served as a curriculum coordinator for one year, a literacy specialist for four years, and a media specialist and media coordinator for five years. She started her career as an English teacher at Glenn High School.
Alexander earned a bachelor’s degree from Guilford College. She has a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, an educational specialist, and Doctorate of Education degree from Appalachian State University.
Alexander’s start date has yet to be determined.
-Tribby-
Celena Tribby has served as the principal at Kimmel Farm Elementary School since 2017. Prior to that, she spent five years as principal at Hall-Woodward Elementary school. She also served as principal at Rowland Hill Latham Elementary School for two years, and two years as principal at Easton Elementary School. Earlier in her career Tribby spent two years as the assistant principal at Konnoak Elementary School. She started her career as an elementary school teacher at the Downtown School.
Tribby earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She also has a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.
Tribby replaces Paula Wilkins who has been named the district’s new Executive Director of Project Impact. Tribby will begin her new role on July 1, 2021.
-Fulton-
Victoria Fulton has served as the Director of Operations at EmcArts since 2019. Prior to that, she was the Program Manager for Project Impact for WS/FCS for two years. Earlier in her career, she spent three years as the site director for Historic Bethabara Park. She has also worked as a special projects assistant for Forsyth County Aging Services.
Fulton earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has a master’s degree from Brown University.
Fulton will begin her new role on July 1, 2021.
