WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – While COVID-19 has caused many events to cancel, the fall fashion-forward event of the year is not one of them. Join us for the Sixth Annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week, presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, as we go virtual to continue to bring you all things fashion throughout the Triad and state.
The two-day showcase will premiere on Oct. 9 and 10 via web and will feature seven talented designers from across the state, two emerging designers and five designers participating in Goodwill’s “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” event. The concept of the “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” program is that designers receive a gift card from Goodwill, shop and complete a collection with items found from the store.
Emerging Designers:
- Ariona Brewster of Tinks Couture
- Karla Davis of Peculiar Attire
“Diva, Dapper on a Dime” Designers:
- Melissa Coleman
- Alyshia Williams
- Antonia Whaples
- Zaenab Mabifa
- Jade Yearby
A new concept to this year’s virtual event is the WSFW Project RunSlay Competition. This online competition focused on sustainable and upcycling fashion. The results have been narrowed down to three finalist and the winner will be announced after being decided by guest judges. This year’s finalists include: Cassie Hubbard of Charlotte, Jewel Moser of Greensboro and Christopher Bailey of Los Angles, CA.
There will be a virtual conference this year with featured breakout sessions for those looking to enhance their business knowledge of the fashion and beauty industry. There will be eight workshops facilitated by professionals from across the country. Those with VIP access will also be able to interact with designers and send us their best red carpet look with the hashtag #WSFWRED2020.
Tickets range from $15 to $30. For more information, a complete list of events, or tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
Winston-Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that is devoted to providing a forum for emerging and existing designers, new and existing boutiques, and artists to grow. Showcases provide designers a broad audience of investors, bloggers, fashion influencers and the general community. Since its inception in 2015, the event has grown from a few to more than a dozen designers a year and national boutiques and retailers showing interest in the event.
