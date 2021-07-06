“Let’s Brunch,” they say! Sunday, July 18.
Winston-Salem, NC (July 6, 2021) -- Sunday, July 18, will be a red-letter day for Winston-Salem “brunch” aficionados. . Local culinary personalities are teaming up to create a memorable dining experience at Kathleen Barnes’ restaurant, Sixth and Vine, between noon and three.
Centerpiece for all this is Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan’s recent cookbook, “Let’s Brunch,” that will provide Sixth and Vine Chef Ebony Warfield with plenty of options for a special menu for diners. Chef Belinda, who has been busy establishing a residence in Winston-Salem during the pandemic, will be on hand to sign copies of “Let’s Brunch,” and visit with diners. Popular local chef, Michael Spencer, will be stepping outside his usual persona to provide music under the Sixth and Vine gazebo.
Smith-Sullivan ended a career as an international Coca-Cola executive, formed a spice company, and without missing a beat, published her first book, “Just Peachy,” which earned her a spot on the top tier of southern food writers. She brought that book to the annual Bookmarks Festival here in Winston-Salem, filled the house for her presentation, and then decided she liked the city so much she wanted a pied a terre in the City of Arts and Innovation. Her second book, “Let’s Brunch,” subsequently was well received and a third book, “Southern Sugar,” is due for publication later this year. Select brunch items and cocktails from the “Let’s Brunch Cookbook” will be featured at the July 18 brunch at Sixth and Vine, in addition to the usual menu.
“As we adjust to the new, post COVID ‘normal,’ we are finding a couple of things: Diners are eager to get out, interact and enjoy good food and, drink and, two, they are looking for interesting experiences such as our July 18 ‘Let’s Brunch’ event,” said Kathleen Barnes. “I confess, we are excited about this unique collaboration!”
Smith-Sullivan already has been a welcome addition to the local culinary scene. She has formed ties with Visit Winston-Salem and Bookmarks and is helping spread the word that Winston-Salem is a great place to live, learn work, play and eat! “I am looking forward to being able to interact with the community even more as restrictions are disappearing. I will keep on writing and much of it will be done from here. I can’t wait to visit with diners at Sixth and Vine and enjoy brunch with them.”
Sixth & Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant, now in its sixteenth year in the city’s Arts District, is located at 209 6th Street in Winston-Salem. No reservations are required for the Sunday, July 18, “Let’s Brunch” event. Guests may order from either the special ”Let’s Brunch Cookbook” menu for the day or the regular menu, and there are no tickets or fees.
