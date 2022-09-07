Winston man earned money to buy Bull’s Tavern by suing telemarketers

“I am demanding payment in the amount of $15,000 for violations of the Federal TCPA.”
In 2003, the Federal Trade Commission created the National Do Not Call Registry to facilitate compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, the legislation denoted by the TCPA acronym. Theoretically, anyone called by a telemarketer a month after registering that number at donotcall.gov can sue the soliciting agency. Omar Khouri is doing that, just as he has done many times before.
Khouri, who made that $15,000 demand in a letter he sent to a Florida company and its Utah affiliate last year, just purchased Bull’s Tavern, the decade-old bar at 408 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem. He is also the founder of the Winston-Salem IT company Tekhne, LLC, but told YES! Weekly that he got the money to purchase Bull’s from previous telemarketer settlements.
“I’d say I’ve made a little over $100,000 from settlements in the last two years, and average about $7,500 to $10,000 per phone call.”
That’s why the craft cocktail bar that he is opening in that location is called The Wrong Number. “I’ve long wanted to own a bar, and now I find it hilarious that I bought one with money from suing people who, in my case, definitely called the wrong number.”
Khouri shared a copy of a certified letter he sent at the end of last year to executives of a Florida company and its Utah affiliate that sell “senior benefits.” He asked that the names of the companies not be reported, lest that be deemed prejudicial to current litigation, but a lawsuit listing him as the plaintiff and the two companies and their executives as defendants was filed several months ago in the Middle District of North Carolina.
The demand letter begins by stating the time and date Khouri allegedly received a solicitation call from a representative offering a “new low-cost final expense program”, and that the “misrepresented” number shown on Caller ID was “of a pattern matching the first 7 digits of my phone number, a practice known as neighbor spoofing, which I am sure you know is illegal.”
According to the letter, Khouri asked to speak to a licensed insurance agent and was transferred to a “field underwriter.” Refusing to take no for an answer, Khouri eventually got her to name the Utah company she worked for as an NC-licensed agent. Her full name and license number are listed in his letter. Khouri then asked to be sent info about the plan before making a purchase. After considerable resistance, the agent agreed to do so, and after more questioning, allegedly revealed that she is a broker with the Florida company.
Khouri’s letter then states that he had never requested information from either company before the solicitation and that all his numbers are on the Federal Do Not Call Registry, and therefore, he is demanding payment for violations of the TCPA, NC Telemarketing Compliance laws, and deceptive trade practices.
“Please bear in mind that if I must file a lawsuit to recover damages, the amount will be significantly higher as I will seek treble damages at a minimum. Additionally, complaints will be filed with the FTC, the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, the Utah Insurance Department, and State Attorneys General of North Carolina, Utah, and Florida, regardless of the response or lack thereof to this demand letter.”
Court records indicate that Khouri has previously filed multiple lawsuits against insurance companies, alleging TCPA violations.
Khouri sent YES! Weekly a photograph of a stack of cashier’s checks he called his “trophies,” adding “I can’t disclose who the checks are from because of confidentiality agreements.” There appear to be at least thirty checks in the stack. The one on top is made out to him for $7,500 for SETTLEMENT AMOUNT PAID IN FULL.
Khouri spent his childhood in Dubai, went to high school in Miami and college in upstate New York, then moved to Winston-Salem in 2014. “My father is Lebanese; my mother is American. My ex’s family is from here, and goes all the way back to the Moravian community in Old Salem.” They moved to Winston-Salem, he said, so she could be close to her aging parents, as he could run his IT business from anywhere.
Tekhne, which he founded in 2006, continues to be his day job. “But I always wanted to own a bar or restaurant, and then Bull’s became available.” He began sending demand letters to telemarketers during the height of the pandemic when he was stuck at home doing nothing.
“Rather than hanging up on telemarketers, I started answering their questions and playing their game, and finding out who they are. And I’d then do research on who called me, and send a letter saying this is what happened on this day and time, and this is who said what, and I never agreed to receive phone calls from your company.”
He said some settled quickly and others forced him to file lawsuits, but those were all eventually settled.
He emphasized that he did not engage with every telephone solicitation. “The genuine telemarketers who are really trying to sell you something, those are the ones I or anyone else can go after because there’s a real physical entity or business behind it. The scams are the ones that pretend to be calling about an IRS penalty or an eBay purchase or whatever, they’re just trying to get your bank information, and they’re not really trying to sell you anything and often aren’t in the country. I still just hang up on those.”
When Khouri started doing this, he was receiving an average of ten calls a day, and sometimes ten an hour. “Since I’ve started going after these people, it seems the only way to get them to stop calling is to make them pay for the calls. Once it hurts them, then they take my number off their list.”
He said that, in some cases, it was eventually put back on. “And some of them don’t even have a list, they’re just auto dialing random sequential numbers, so my number will come up again eventually. Typically, after a settlement, the calls will drop off for two or three weeks, where I’ll get absolutely zero telemarketers, or I’ll get very few. But eventually, it will creep up again and be the same volume as before.”
A casual Google search shows the telemarketing industry is aware that people are taking measures against their solicitations, and that companies have begun selling “black lists” of numbers that should not be called, not because they are on the Do Not Call registry, but belong to people who have filed TCPA lawsuits.
“All it takes is a single call or text to support a TCPA case,” states a banner on the website The Black List Alliance, which sells such lists to telemarketers. “And whether you win, lose, or settle, that’s going to cost you money- sometimes a lot of money- which is why nine out of 10 defendants write a settlement check and move on.”
As for the 4th Street bar that will soon be rechristened The Wrong Number, Khouri says he just made the down payment to former owner Danielle Bull last week, and is aiming for a soft opening by late September or early October, with a grand opening Halloween weekend.
“We’re going to make enough changes inside to make it distinct from Bull’s, so you don’t go in and feel like it’s Bull’s version 2. It will have more of a craft cocktail menu, as we’re getting away from the dive bar scene.”
He also said it will no longer feature live music multiple times a week, as that is no longer a viable financial model. “When Danielle started Bull’s as a dive bar with bands, it was the first one in Winston to do that. But 10 years later, it’s become commonplace and not a draw anymore. So, it’s going to be a place where you can actually sit down and talk to people you’re with, without being drowned out by the band.”
He does plan to have a piano player and vocalist. “Maybe once a week, maybe a couple of times each month. I am trying to make this more of a community-involved sort of thing, so it’s not just me coming in and saying I have this vision. I’m taking suggestions from anyone. If someone feels there’s something they’d like to see in the bar, tell me.”
He’s also making tipping genuinely optional, a la the European model.
“All bartenders and other staff will be paid a proper wage so that tips are a bonus. Nobody should feel guilted into tipping, but should do it in exchange for good service. The bartenders are very happy with what they will be paid, and are glad to get tips as a bonus, but don’t have to worry about their wages. This is the model used in most of the world, where tipping is not unheard of, but is truly for exceptional service. But everyone has their own way of doing business, and I’m not criticizing how anyone else may choose to run their bars.”
The bar’s name is not its only shout-out to how he got the money to buy it.
“Some of our craft cocktails will be named after various kinds of telemarketing. For instance, you can order the Car Warranty, or the Senior Benefits, or Credit Card Debt Relief. The bartenders and I are having fun coming up with these.”
