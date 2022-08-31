Winston Bartenders to open one Hel of a bar

Two women walk into a bar, which they own and run as a safe space, and have named after a Norse Goddess.
It’s a dream come true for veteran Winston-Salem bartenders Allison Cambra and Morgan Masencup. Construction is underway on Hel’s, the bar they are building at 545 N. Trade Street, off the alleyway next to Body & Soul, which will also have a Liberty Street entrance. The currently-smallish space is being expanded to add more patio space.
If everything continues on schedule, the first drinks will be poured there in early November.
Or, if you go by the old Icelandic calendar, Gormánuður, the First Month of Short Days, which corresponded to the period between October 24 and November 22.
According to Zippia.com, 60% of all bartenders in the United States identify as women, but only 44% are bar managers, and even fewer, owners.
“The ‘boys club’ mentality runs rampant in the service industry,” wrote Cambra and Masencup in a joint answer to YES! Weekly.
“We’ve watched as women have been demoted and fired over minor mistakes while their male counterparts have been given multiple chances to redeem themselves after making much more serious transgressions. We’ve seen male bar owners and managers grope and harass customers and staff members with little to no consequences, and we’ve also experienced situations where we have been pitted against other women by management as a way of being forced to prove that we’re worthy of employment.”
The old friends and new business partners are out to challenge what they call a toxic status quo.
“When men are confident in their experience and ability, they’re treated with respect and promoted. When we do the same, we’re told that we’re ‘too big for our britches’ (a quote from a former employer). We fully expect that not everyone will look at us with the same regard they give other male bar owners, but we’re both incredibly stubborn and enjoy the challenge that comes with having to prove ourselves.”
The idea of Hel’s was born when the two women were working in a bar where they say they were treated horribly by management.
“We decided that we needed to create our own space that upheld the values we share. We’ve watched for years as transgressions against employees, women, LGBTQIA+, POC, and other marginalized groups have been allowed to happen in bars because ‘that’s just the way it is’. We want to change that standard because we believe that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and compassion.”
They intend to challenge the industry’s patriarchal and sometimes dangerous culture in an effort to make Hel’s a safe space.
“No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or unsafe while they’re just trying to have a good time. Hel’s will have a strict zero-tolerance policy for anyone using hate speech or inflammatory language, violating others’ personal space without consent, or generally being disrespectful. Our goal is to resolve the situation before it becomes a problem.”
One key element of this is staffing.
“We’ve brought on people who have experience and know what to keep an eye and an ear out for while they’re working. We want our guests to feel comfortable letting us know if they need us to step in and we want them to know that they will be heard when they do. Our most important rule is that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, both guests and employees. If anyone comes through our door and chooses not to abide by that, they will be removed immediately.”
Masencup said that she and Cambra met while working together and immediately bonded, due to their shared strong work ethic and desire to change the way their industry is run. They knew early on that they wanted to name their dream bar after a feminine deity.
“After weeks of doing research, we fell in love with Hel. She is the queen of the underworld, but her realm isn’t just a bad place for wrongdoers like the Christian Hell.’ Instead, it’s a place where regular everyday people go. Being from the bible-belt and creating a space that is welcoming to people who are often told that they’re ‘going to Hell’, we liked the play on words and the idea behind it, which is that you aren’t a sinner, a bad person, or abnormal for being who you are; you’re not going to hell, you’re going to Hel’s.”
Cambra said she couldn’t recall who first suggested the name.
“But we instantly loved it and started reading into her lore. I do not believe Morgan or I knew anything about Hel apart from hearing the name in passing. Hel, a place where everyone goes no matter their ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, or sex; a place for everyday people. Morgan and I have always felt that our human obligation is to show compassion and stand up to injustice. The bar is our stand against the injustices we have seen.”
For Cambra and Masencup, protecting women, people of color, and the queer community is incredibly important. “To live authentically and unapologetically is the bravest thing someone can do in a society that can be cruel and judgmental,” said Cambra. “Women, POC, and the LGBTQIA+ community are filled with courageous individuals who refuse to apologize for who they are. We wanted to create a space for them because they deserve it.”
Masencup, a graduate of North Carolina School of the Arts, currently tends bar at Silver Moon Saloon and Recreation Billiards. Cambra, who bartends at Recreation and Tate’s Craft Cocktails, is currently studying at UNCG, where she majors in history and minors in art history.
“Being a full-time student and opening a business can be stressful; however, I feel that the stress and struggle are worth it when you have committed to following your passion for creating something that matters to people and the betterment of your community. Morgan and I have had a lot of people in our life tell us no, that we cannot or will not be able to accomplish our goals because of our age or sex. To that, Morgan and I have always said.... watch us.”
