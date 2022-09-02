William H. Sullivan III elected chairman of War Memorial Commission
Becomes third generation of Sullivan family to help lead Coliseum Complex
(GREENSBORO, NC) At its September meeting, the War Memorial Commission unanimously elected William H. Sullivan III as its new chairman and Chidi Akwari as its new vice chairman.
Appointed by Greensboro City Council, members of the War Memorial Commission serve as the volunteer advisory board for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Sullivan has been a member of the Commission since 2018 and was previously serving as the Commission’s vice chairman. Sullivan, the retired former president and treasurer of Greensboro-based Sullivan Mechanical, Inc., succeeds Maxine Bakeman as the group’s chairperson.
The idea of creating a community war memorial – which would later evolve into the Coliseum Complex - was first proposed in 1944 by Sullivan’s grandfather, former Greensboro Mayor William H. Sullivan, Sr., who would serve as chairman of the War Memorial Fund Commission. Following voter approval of a bond to fund the project in 1956, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in 1958, and later that year the inaugural advisory board (entitled the War Memorial Commission), which included Sullivan, Sr. as one of its members, was formed.
Sullivan’s father, William H. Sullivan, Jr., also has a long and storied history with the Coliseum Complex as he served as the War Memorial Commission’s chairman in 1975-76 and was named an honorary lifetime member of the board in 1976.
“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather and father to lead the War Memorial Commission and support the Coliseum Complex which has such a tremendous impact on our community,” said William Sullivan III.
A real estate broker/owner at Akwari & Company, LLC, Akwari has been a member of the War Memorial Commission since 2018. He has served on multiple boards, most recently cycling off of the executive board and building committee of Habitat for Humanity. Akwari is a City Academy graduate, voted by his classmates as the student exhibiting “Best Leadership Qualities”, and returned to graduate from Police Citizen’s Academy 18 months later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.