WHITESTONE SENIOR LIVING MARKS HALFWAY POINT IN $75 MILLION EXPANSION WITH CORNERSTONE EVENT
The Major Expansion To Include Additional Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Options To Support the Growing Senior Population of Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Construction on WhiteStone senior living’s $75 million expansion has hit a major milestone as the community reaches the halfway point in its development. Already home to 220 residents, WhiteStone’s expansion will provide more options and amenities for current residents and meet the changing desires of the newest generation of seniors.
In Guilford County, more than 15% percent of the population has already reached their senior years, a number that will continue to climb as the Baby Boomer generation ages. Due to this growing demand, the community is nearly full. New residents will soon get the opportunity to see inside the developing expansion of the Care and Wellness Center during a dusty shoe and blessing of the stone event on Friday, November 12, at WhiteStone, located at 700 S. Holden Road in Greensboro.
“Our community has evolved to meet the needs of seniors since we first opened 109 years ago,” said Marie Dunn, Director of Sales and Marketing at WhiteStone. “This Cornerstone event is the perfect way to celebrate how far we’ve come and to look forward to a long future of serving the area’s vibrant and active older adults.”
The expansion construction began in July 2020. It includes 67 independent living residences with open floor plans and customized features. The community is also renovating the Care and Wellness Center and adding 24 assisted living residences, 12 memory care suites, and enhancing its long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services and spaces.
WhiteStone is the first and oldest Life Plan Community in North Carolina. As the first Masonic Fraternal Home in the U.S., it provides its residents with an array of amenities, including multiple dining venues, an indoor swimming pool and fitness center, art studio, woodworking shop, salon and spa, dog park and chapel. Residents have access to wellness and fitness programs, continuing education classes, and social and cultural events. Residents also have the peace of mind of knowing they have a full range of senior health services if and when the need ever arises.
“We’re very pleased with the progress we’ve made so far and excited about what’s coming next,” said Dunn. “We put our residents’ needs first, and through that caring philosophy, we are able to help residents live a purposeful, engaged and happy lifestyle.”
WhiteStone has partnered with SFCS Architects based in Charlotte and Winston-Salem-based Frank L. Blum Construction Company to execute the expansion project. Construction is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2023.
About WhiteStone
WhiteStone, located at 700 S. Holden Road in Greensboro, N.C., is a Masonic and Eastern Star Community. WhiteStone is the first and oldest Life Plan Community in North Carolina. Founded in 1912 as the first Masonic Fraternal Home in the U.S., the community provides senior adults with a unique lifestyle experience and a variety of residential options, including independent living, memory care, rehabilitation and in-home care as part of the full continuum of care. Residents enjoy a full range of services and amenities, such as an indoor swimming pool and fitness center, salon and spa, chapel and dining services. More information about WhiteStone is available by calling 336-547-2947 or by visiting www.liveatwhitestone.org.
