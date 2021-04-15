GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 14, 2021) – The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned a biking event for all ages. The event will be held Sat., May 1 from 9:30-12:30 pm along the open sections of the Downtown Greenway.
Participants can ride on their wheels of choice along the Downtown Greenway stopping at various tents stationed along the Downtown Greenway. The event check-in tent will be located at the corner of the newly completed Murrow Blvd and East Gate City Blvd. A rain date is planned for Sat., May 8 from 9:30-12:30 pm. Parking is available along Bragg Street, Plott and Gorrell Streets; participants can access the Downtown Greenway from adjacent stairs at Plott Street and use the bike channel along the stairs to access event.
Over 150 gently used bikes have been donated by the community as part of the Wheels on the Greenway event for children at Warnersville and Windsor Recreation Centers. Volunteers with Bikesboro, Bicycling in Greensboro, and others have repaired bikes that will be donated on April 17 to kids at Warnersville Rec Center and April 26 to kids at Windsor Rec Center.
This year’s event will feature a variety of activities spaced out along the completed sections of the 4 mile route of the Downtown Greenway to encourage social distancing and will include:
Ride the Downtown Greenway: Check-in at the Downtown Greenway tent at the corner of Murrow Blvd and Gate City Blvd to get your map and then bike, trike, skate or roll and stop at the various tents along the route. Kids will receive a passport they can have stamped at each of the tents along the route for a prize at the end to “Bling Your Bike”.
Free kids bike helmets provided by City of Greensboro & Safe Guilford: A free bike helmet will be given to each child who attends and information on bike safety and how to properly fit your helmet.
Bike Tune-Up Stations: Volunteers from Bikesboro will ride along the Downtown Greenway to assist with any bike repairs or tune-ups. Two bike fix-it stations are located on the Downtown Greenway at Morehead Park (475 Spring Garden Street) and LoFi Park (500 N. Eugene St).
Deep Roots Market: Stop by Deep Roots Market located along the Downtown Greenway to purchase a snack and participate in Deep Roots ‘Bike Benefits’ that allows guests to buy a sticker for $5 and receive 5% off their $10 or more purchase. Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG) will have kid’s activities in the Deep Roots parking lot.
Blue Duck: adults can try out Greensboro’s new e-bike and e-scooter program with demos to try along the Downtown Greenway.
Adaptive Cycles: City of Greensboro and Kernersville Parks & Rec staff will be on hand with adaptive cycles at Bragg & MLK Jr. Drive in the New Zion Church parking lot. Recycles Bike Shop will be doing bike adjustments and repairs.
The Historic Magnolia House: Open for brunch from 11-3pm on May 1—stop in for brunch or to take a tour of one of only four historic Green Book sites in North Carolina located right on the Downtown Greenway.
Entertainment/Food: music provided by K2 Productions & Kona Ice will have shaved ice for sale.
Other organizations participating in the event along Downtown Greenway: Bikesboro, Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG), Safe Kids Guilford, National Cycling Center, REI, and City of Greensboro & Kernersville Parks & Rec, and others.
Wheels on the Greenway committee member, Rosemary Plybon Kenerly, encourages everyone to celebrate the opening of the longest section along Murrow Blvd on the Downtown Greenway. Bring your bike, trike, scooter or stroller and ride the Greenway's long paths in the shadow of beautiful Downtown Greensboro and stop by Magnolia House, or Deep Roots for lunch or a snack as you ride the loop and stop at each tent! "Soaring up and down the hills of the Downtown Greenway on two wheels is about as close as you can get to flying without wings”.
For more information on the event, visit http://downtowngreenway.org/events.
About Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment. The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.
About Action Greensboro
Action Greensboro, together with the Chamber of Commerce, serves as the city’s primary economic and community development group. Formed in 2001, Action Greensboro is comprised of six local charitable foundations. In collaboration with business, higher education, and municipal government, Action Greensboro works to strengthen Greensboro's economy and ensure the continuation of its excellent quality of life.
