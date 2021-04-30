There is a misconception that unless you put in a lot of money into trading, you can’t make a sufficient profit. But what if we told you that it’s possible to increase your potential profit by 10 or even 100 times? Sounds intriguing.
This is the main idea of margin trading. Your brokerage firm can lend you money against the value of a trading asset. As a result, you can enter into positions larger than your account balance. Check out this very detailed article, “What is margin trading?” to understand the full extent of it.
In the meantime, let’s cover the basics and figure out how to get the most out of it with fewer risks.
How Does Margin Trading Work?
In Forex, margin trading gives you more buying power currency pairs than your cash alone would provide. This functionality can usually be accessed through your trading terminal. But first, you need to make sure your broker offers margin trading. Your account, as well as assets held within it, are used as collateral.
Another popular term for margin trading is leverage trading. They simply differ in what angle they look at the position from:
● Margin is expressed in percentages - how much money you need to deposit;
● Leverage is expressed as a ratio - the ratio between the amount of money you have and the amount of money you can trade.
For example, a 50:1 leverage and 2% margin required are the same thing. The trader can deposit $1 and trade with a position worth $50.
Here is the same example but in Forex and with larger position sizes. You want to buy 100,000 units of USD/CAD. In a regular situation, you would need $100,000. But with a 50:1 leverage or 2% margin, you’ll only need $2,000 in your account to maintain the same $100,000 USD/CAD position.
How to Maximize the Benefits and Minimize the Risks
With great leverage comes great responsibility. As you can imagine, the magnifying effect works the other way as well - the potential loss increases at the same ratio.
Below are some of the best practices that seasoned margin traders use.
Be Selective in Where to Apply Margin
For every position, consider whether a margin investing strategy is appropriate. You shouldn’t have a blanket rule where you trade all USD/CAD positions with leverage. As market conditions change, you need to make adjustments accordingly.
Similarly, you would probably not want to use margin for retirement assets or other ones that are targeted to fund specific things.
Use It for Short-Term Positions
Unexpected price drops or market corrections can make a big difference. If you leave positions for long periods of time leaves you exposed. And with magnified potential losses, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Keep in mind that with short-term trading, you can pay a lot less attention to the fundamentals. You should be more concerned with technical analysis, news flows, breakouts, and price action to find entry and exit points.
Use Stops
Even though we just mentioned that some techniques could help mitigate unexpected market swings, there are no guarantees. Even a major player opening or closing a position can move the price.
Set a realistic stop-loss goal - approximately a 5% price move against you if your average win is a 15% price move. Once the price breaches the stop loss, the order is triggered into a market order, and you will sell the asset before it does greater damage. This will help you avoid a margin call.
Take a Test Drive First
The best way to understand where margin works is to try it out on different assets. You will learn through trial and error and have a better understanding of all the costs and risks.
Start with smaller amounts, of course. As you gain confidence and get comfortable with a smaller level of margin borrowing, you can gradually increase leveraged positions. If you don’t find success with the new trading dynamic, you can stay at smaller position sizes.
Monitor Your Positions
Don’t leave your positions unattended unless you’re using an automated trading system. If you're an active trader, the task of managing open positions will take a lot of time. But if you’re also trading on margin, the responsibility increases. Make sure to have a screen layout that genuinely helps you take advantage of the information at your disposal.
Should I Use Margin Trading?
There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for traders. The decision to use leverage ultimately depends on your risk tolerance and knowledge. If you’re just getting started as a trader, margin trading might not be for you. At least the position that multiplies your funds in dozens. The same goes for cautious, conventional traders that want to avoid risk.
But if you have the knowledge and experience and you understand how to work with high-risk positions, margin trading can be a smart move. With more buying power and tested strategies, it can open up lucrative opportunities.
