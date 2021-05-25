Winston-Salem, NC—88.5 WFDD, the NPR affiliate station licensed to Wake Forest University, is marking its 75th anniversary throughout 2021. The public radio station, which serves 32 counties in the Piedmont and High Country, as well as southern Virginia, traces its roots to an inaugural 1946 broadcast by two students from their rooming house on the old Wake Forest College campus in Wake Forest, NC. Those two students, Al Parris and Henry Randall, continued their pirate broadcasts with growing support from the campus community, until—with the support of the College—they received an FCC license. The first legal sign-on took place in 1948 as WAKE, but shortly thereafter, the station was required to change its call letters, as WAKE was already assigned to another station. The call letters became WFDD, standing for Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
WFDD continued as a student-run station through its move, along with Wake Forest University, to Winston-Salem, NC. In the late 1950s, under the leadership of the station’s first non-student station manager, Dr. Julian Burroughs, Wake Forest College Associate Professor of Speech and Communications, WFDD transitioned to a professional station. In 1970, it was one of 86 stations in the country to join the National Public Radio network at its inception. The following year saw the inaugural broadcast from National Public Radio on April 20th, 1971: coverage of Senate hearings on the Vietnam War. On May 3rd, 1971, NPR’s flagship program, All Things Considered, premiered, and was carried by WFDD. The program remains on the air today.
Over the ensuing years, WFDD has continued to grow and change, transitioning to primarily a news and information station, launching an innovative and multi-tiered youth education program, and building a robust local news operation. It has crafted unique community events designed to bring members of the community together, and garnered regional and national awards and accolades for its news reporting, engagement efforts, and fundraising efficiency. Notably, WFDD received a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation in 2018.
WFDD plans to mark its 75th anniversary in a variety of ways. Assistant General Manager Molly Davis said that right now the station is asking listeners to share recorded messages describing the moment they realized WFDD was their station. “On our website, navigate to our 75th anniversary page, where you’ll find a video slideshow, a station history timeline, and a voice recording function that can be used to send us a message. We want to hear why WFDD is special to you and why it’s YOUR station.” Davis added that the station hopes to plan some special events to honor the 75th anniversary, virtual or in-person, based on what the COVID-19 picture looks like. “Stay tuned!” she quipped.
To explore the WFDD 75th anniversary history timeline, view the video slideshow, and leave a voice recording for the station, go to https://www.wfdd.org and click on “Our 75th in the top navigation bar. Any upcoming celebratory events will be promoted on air, in WFDD email newsletters, on WFDD’s social media pages, and on the station’s website.
88.5 WFDD, Public Radio for the Piedmont, is a broadcast service of Wake Forest University and is the only public radio station of its kind located in the Piedmont Triad. It broadcasts news, information, and public affairs programming covering the arts, people, and institutions in the area from its Winston-Salem studios. Hive is its multi-tiered education program. The state’s charter NPR® member, 88.5 WFDD is the longest continuously-broadcasting public radio station in North Carolina. It serves 32 counties in the Piedmont and High Country of North Carolina and southwest Virginia.
