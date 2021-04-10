Greensboro family water park sliding back into action after lost season with extensive safety measures in place

Greensboro, North Carolina (April 9, 2021) The longest offseason in the 36-year history of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will come to an end on Saturday, May 29, as The Carolinas’ Favorite Waterpark reopens its gates to guests for the first time since Labor Day 2019, a 627-day closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With safety at the forefront of all activity for Wet’n Wild, recruiting staff are in the midst of a mission to hire up to 600 seasonal Team Members for departments including Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Facilities, Retail and Sales.  The flexible positions offer part-time opportunities to high school and college students, professionals looking for a change of pace, and retirees interested in supplementing their income and staying active.

“We have opportunities that make a great fit for all career stages,” says Julia Mann, Human Resource Director for Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe. “So many young people jumpstart their career thanks to the hands-on experience you get, and it’s also a great way for senior citizens to stay connected.”

As Wet’n Wild prepares to reopen after a lost 2020 Season, the health and safety of Guests and Team Members is our top priority. The park will follow recommendations and rulings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina Department of Health and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries during recruitment and the operating season. Recruiters conduct interviews virtually, and in-person orientation and training will require facial coverings, strict adherence to state capacity limitations, and social distancing.

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe begins hiring for a majority of its seasonal positions at the age of 15 years old. Perks of working at Wet’n Wild include flexible scheduling, free admission, team-building celebrations, and discounts on park food and merchandise. For more information and to apply online, visit the Employment page of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe.

About Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe & Palace Entertainment

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Waterpark, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun sprawling across 41 beautifully landscaped acres. The Park features over 36 water rides & attractions providing family fun for kids of all ages.

Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

 

