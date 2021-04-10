Greensboro family water park sliding back into action after lost season with extensive safety measures in place
Greensboro, North Carolina (April 9, 2021) – The longest offseason in the 36-year history of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will come to an end on Saturday, May 29, as The Carolinas’ Favorite Waterpark reopens its gates to guests for the first time since Labor Day 2019, a 627-day closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With safety at the forefront of all activity for Wet’n Wild, recruiting staff are in the midst of a mission to hire up to 600 seasonal Team Members for departments including Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Facilities, Retail and Sales. The flexible positions offer part-time opportunities to high school and college students, professionals looking for a change of pace, and retirees interested in supplementing their income and staying active.
“We have opportunities that make a great fit for all career stages,” says Julia Mann, Human Resource Director for Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe. “So many young people jumpstart their career thanks to the hands-on experience you get, and it’s also a great way for senior citizens to stay connected.”
As Wet’n Wild prepares to reopen after a lost 2020 Season, the health and safety of Guests and Team Members is our top priority. The park will follow recommendations and rulings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina Department of Health and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries during recruitment and the operating season. Recruiters conduct interviews virtually, and in-person orientation and training will require facial coverings, strict adherence to state capacity limitations, and social distancing.
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe begins hiring for a majority of its seasonal positions at the age of 15 years old. Perks of working at Wet’n Wild include flexible scheduling, free admission, team-building celebrations, and discounts on park food and merchandise. For more information and to apply online, visit the Employment page of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe.
###
About Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe & Palace Entertainment
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Waterpark, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun sprawling across 41 beautifully landscaped acres. The Park features over 36 water rides & attractions providing family fun for kids of all ages.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
wire
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe Will Open May 29, Adding 600 Employees
- By Kaylah Macauley
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Amusement Parks
- Entertainment
- Wet N Wild Emerald Pointe
- Carolinas
- Palace Entertainment
- Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe
- Wet 'n Wild
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Ray's Splash Planet
- Julia Mann
- North America
- United States
- Center For Disease Control
- North Carolina
- Department Of Health
- Middle East
- Greensboro
- Park Food
- Human Resource Director For Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe
- Palace Entertainment Wet
- Labor Day
- Australia
- Parques Reunidos
- Europe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land cleared for new housing developement
- Ziglar is new Forsyth County Emergency Services director
- Statue of limitations: Alamance residents, business owners, and NAACP sue to remove Confederate monument
- Chow down with John Batchelor at The Undercurrent
- Crumbl Cookies Set To Open First Triad Location
- Haney is new Forsyth County Community and Economic Development Director
- Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar Launched in Charlotte
- Reynolda House launches virtual fund-raising presentation
- HPU continues to grow its Access to Innovators Program
- Lexington Announces Return of the Depot District Music Fest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Updated
A wise man once advised me never to complain about a problem unless I was prepared to offer …
- Updated
The late great Ernie Banks, a Hall of Fame baseball player, once said, “the measure of a man…
- Updated
Before the Pandemic came along, we were a nation consumed with erasing history. Every week, …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.