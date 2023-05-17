Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe Opens Saturday With Grand Opening of the New Bermuda Triangle
The park will debut three new light and sound water slide experiences with special guests from the Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. [May 17, 2023]– Splash into summer fun this weekend at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Point! The park invites guests to get lost in the mysterious Bermuda Triangle when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 20. The Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park will be the first water park in the Carolinas to open for the season as it celebrates its three all-new supercharged water slides with an exclusive party for the Greensboro Boys and Girls Club and Season Passholders.
All new for 2023, the former Serpentine Slides have been transformed into the Bermuda Triangle, three first-of-their-kind ride experiences in the Carolinas. All three slides have been fitted with iSlide technology, which includes color-changing lights and fiber-optic twinkle lights that will submerge riders in a vivid light and sound experience like nothing else in the area. The park has also worked throughout the off-season to update several other attractions and upgrade the Shore Thing gift shop.
“Guests will notice improvements to the park from the moment they walk through our front gates,” General Manager Adam Good said. “The three new triple-thrill ride experiences and park improvements build on our on-going commitment to bring enhanced experiences to the Carolinas, this commitment began just last year with the introduction of our new slide Bombs Away.”
Wet ‘n Wild is kicking off the season with a fun-filled celebration in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, the park has invited the organization to its exclusive Bermuda Triangle party where they will be the very first to ride the all-new attractions. In addition to the Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, Season Passholders are also invited to be among the first to enjoy the new experiences on Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. The park will open its gates one hour early for this exclusive celebration, complete with a DJ, early ride time, exclusive Bermuda Triangle merchandise and Dippin’ Dots, specially themed for the opening celebration.
The celebration continues all season long with Sunday Fundays, Father’s Day Flop and Kids Fest, all three events will return for the 2023 season with even more new activities and specials. Park goers are invited to soak up the end of the weekend on the first and third Sunday in June and July while they enjoy fun contests and activities for the entire family. Then, Father’s Day Flop returns this June followed by Kids Fest in August.
Now through May 29, guests can now save up to 40% off tickets and passes when they purchase online. For more information on Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s 2023 Season, new experiences, events and special savings, visit EmeraldPointe.com.
About Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe
Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Water Park, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun across 40 beautifully landscaped acres. Cool off, get sun and have fun with 40 water rides & attractions for tiny tots, thrill seekers and every family member in between. NEW in 2023: Supercharging three park favorites with next-generation slide technology never before seen in the Carolinas. Located in Greensboro, North Carolina, Wet 'n Wild has provided accessible and affordable water fun without the work of a trip to the beach for nearly 40 years.
