Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe Launching New Bombs Away Extreme Drop Slides in 2022, Headlining Best Season Yet
2022 will bring more smiles and more thrills, year’s best Season Pass offers arriving November 19 for early Black Friday bonanza
[GREENSBORO, NC, November 15, 2021] – The countdown to Opening Day at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is on as The Carolinas’ Favorite Waterpark readies for its best season yet, featuring the NEW Bombs Away water slides and more great fun.
After a successful bounce-back summer in 2021, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is counting the minutes until Memorial Day Weekend 2022, when the park will drop into a season of fun unlike any other. Guests will be able to step up to the park’s new dual-drop thriller, Bombs Away. Sliders will step into enclosed capsules when, without notice, the floor beneath their feet abruptly vanishes and drops them down into two unique experiences – a straight-speed six-story, 70-degree drop where sliders will reach speeds of up to 26 feet per second, or a twisting, turning loop through a closed-tube 266-foot-long fly-by at similarly supersonic speeds.
“We know our guests have been waiting to blast off in Bombs Away for a while, and this dual-drop thriller will be worth the wait,” says General Manager Adam Good. The slides’ debut was delayed by the covid-19 pandemic. “These drops are over the top, and we are so excited for sliders to blast off on Bombs Away all summer long.”
While the fun may be a few months away, now is the perfect time to make plans by purchasing a Season Pass during Wet’n Wild’s upcoming Black Friday sales. Starting a week early on Friday, November 19, holiday shoppers can skip the shipping and supply chain concerns with a Season Pass, with budget-friendly tiers from no-frills, all fun to a Platinum Pass that includes free parking, free refills and two free friend tickets.
Season Passes are up to 25 percent off their normal price during the limited time sale, and are available for purchase on six-month payment plans. Single-day tickets are available as a smaller stocking stuffer.
“These Black Friday specials offer the gift of fun that will create special memories and won’t collect dust in a closet,” says Marketing Director Kaylah Macauley. “Getting a Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe Season Pass now allows smart shoppers to save big and enjoy the new Bombs Away attraction, and the special experiences visitors look forward to every year.”
For more details on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe 2022 Season, the new Bombs Away slides, ongoing Black Friday sales, and more, visit EmeraldPointe.com.
###
About Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe:
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, located in Greensboro, is the Carolinas’ favorite waterpark. The 40-acre waterpark has been recognized as a “Top 10 Water Park” and features more than 38 world-class rides, slides and attractions for the entire family to enjoy. Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment.
About Palace Entertainment:
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 25 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions) spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
