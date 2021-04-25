Greensboro family water park to increase starting wages for seasonal employees $2.50 - $4.50/hour to attract additional 300 Team Members
Greensboro, North Carolina (April 23, 2021) – Locals eager for more fun this summer and job-seekers in search of a rewarding, unique environment can find something to scream about: Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is raising the stakes on a preseason hiring spree!
With outlooks improving for the Summer Season at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in recent weeks, park management wish to hire an additional 300 seasonal Team Members in order to expand operating schedules closer to pre-pandemic standards. To do so, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s starting hourly pay rates will make $11 and will go up to $13 an hour. These job opportunities will also be eligible for a variety of perks and potential bonuses. New this spring, all new and returning seasonal Team Members will receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Season Pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family as long as they apply and complete the hiring process by May 29.
Positions are available in all departments, with the parks’ primary focus on Lifeguards and Food & Beverage staff. In addition to the new pay rates and sign-on Season Passes, Team Members receive discounts on dining and retail, advancement and potential bonus opportunities based on performance, scholarship opportunities, and invitations to team-building activities.
Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe will continue its commitment to the health and safety of Guests and Team Members by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina Department of Health and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations.
Those interested can apply online at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe. Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s season begins Saturday, May 29.
About Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe & Palace Entertainment
Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe, is the Carolinas' Favorite Waterpark, featuring over 3 million gallons of fun sprawling across 41 beautifully landscaped acres. The Park features over 36 water rides & attractions providing family fun for kids of all ages.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.