West Coast meets Winston: LA native opens Fancy Groceries

Max Dubinsky has made it his mission to create a hidden gem in Winston-Salem’s West End by bringing the West Coast to the East Coast.
The former video editor, and his wife, relocated from Los Angeles four years ago but missed the retail variety the City of Angels had to offer. The couple had never heard of Winston-Salem before but was determined to find their footing in their new town.
“I began looking for new work here. I went to an interview and asked the man who interviewed me what Winston needed but didn’t have? His immediate response was a men’s clothing store,” Dubinsky said.
While seeking out a men’s clothing store, he stumbled upon a sign in West End Winston-Salem that read: Fancy Groceries and clothing just for him. The empty store gave Dubinsky the idea to open his own Fancy Groceries.
“After some research, I found out a staple and fancy grocery was a thing that existed all across America back in the early 1900s,” Dubinsky said. “Winston-Salem wants to be a major player against these other big cities, and they have been growing over the last few years, but a retail scene is missing.”
Fancy Groceries, unlike other retail shops, carefully chooses their items to eliminate unnecessary items and focus on brands that promote slow fashion. “I brought in a lot of clothing that I missed from the west coast and other independent companies from all over the United States. Everything in the store I stand by or have worn,” he said. “All the brands in the shop are American-made and are made of organic cotton, hemp, and recycled material. I want to give people items that are going to last years, not just a season.”
The store has brands from Taylor Stitch, a sustainable clothing line out of San Francisco, California; Green Cove Collective Socks, wool socks sewn in North Carolina and designed in Virginia; and hand-poured candles with reusable glass and paper tops made by a team in Harrisburg, Virginia.
Beginning out as a small pop-up shop, Fancy Groceries settled into a permanent home in 2020.
“The Ardmore Barbershop had fallen under new ownership and offered a wide-open space inviting me to open a small shop inside the barbershop to cohabit. If you go to big cities, there are a lot of mix-used spaces like this,” Dubinsky said. “When the pandemic hit that same year, I closed the store entirely for a year. At that point, I had little faith in opening up.”
A year later, following the release of vaccines and eased restrictions, Dubinsky revisited the thought of Fancy Groceries and decided it was needed.
“I was lucky enough to be in a spot with an already established crowd, so while people are waiting for their haircuts they can shop around, but it is open for everyone to come in, hang out, and browse around.”
Fancy Groceries prides itself on its community-based retail, inviting other vendors in and around the city for social Sundays. His mission was to connect with the community, and the Sunday market did that.
“This year, I partnered up with the barbershop to host an open market two Sundays a month during the slow season and every Sunday during the summer. We have a mobile coffee shop brought by a variety of local coffee shops in the area, cocktail carts and bottles for sale from our neighbors at Stella Brew, little clothing stores, and a farmers market from Let It Grow produce, which sources all local produce from in and around Winston. To top it all off, we always have a food truck and live music. It’s like a four-hour block party.”
The next market will be on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Fancy Groceries is open Wednesday through Friday between the hours of noon-5 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information and updates, follow them on Instagram at @fancygroceries or sign up for their newsletter.
