Winston-Salem, NC – Wellpath Community Care Centers of North Carolina, P.C. opened its Forsyth County location Feb. 8 and will celebrate their grand opening April 27.
Wellpath Community Care Centers of North Carolina, P.C. is devoted to treating opioid addiction and other substance use disorders.
Wellpath Community Care Centers of North Carolina, P.C. providers are saving lives and making a difference in the tragic substance use epidemic destroying families and our neighborhoods, and they are excited to bring their expertise to the Forsyth County community. They are devoted to combatting the opioid crisis, and their top priority is to protect the health of individuals within the Forsyth County community who may be suffering from addiction disorders. Wellpath Community Care Centers offers evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment and outpatient Substance Use Disorder programs for individuals struggling with opioids or other substances including alcohol, tobacco, methamphetamine, Fentanyl, cocaine and hallucinogens, all under one roof. Our clinicians plan to provide high quality, compassionate, and personalized care to our patients and heal the communities impacted by the epidemic.
Medication-Assisted Treatment, also known as MAT, is the use of FDA-approved medications, including Suboxone, Vivitrol, and in some locations, Methadone, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. A common myth of MAT is that it’s only about the medicine, but it is truly about the combination: Medicine + Counseling = Treatment.This combination is intended to reduce the risk of relapse and support lifelong sobriety.
Every outpatient program is tailored to each patient’s unique condition. Telehealth services will also be available for those who cannot make it to the clinic regularly; we believe this offering is especially critical to continue serving patients during COVID-19. Walk-in appointments and same-day admissions are available. Wellpath is working with the Forsyth County community to provide support for individuals afflicted with substance use disorders where and when they need it the most.
Wellpath Community Care Center is located at 755 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 204, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
