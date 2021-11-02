THE ESTHER AWARDS
WELFARE REFORM LIAISON PROJECT INC., PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL ESTHER AWARDS LUNCHEON
Greensboro, NC –Our annual Esther Awards Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021; at the Airport Marriott, 1 Marriott Drive, at 11:30am. Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Inc. is excited to announce this year’s ESTHER AWARD recipients. These awards honor individuals who have been instrumental in supporting the mission and goals of WRLP as well as the overall quality of life in our community. Our ESTHER AWARD honoree is Ishmael Hinson, Sports and Media Rights Agent at Creative Artists Agency. Other honorees include Vicki Miller of C3’s in High Point, Gladys Shipman of Shipman Home Services (posthumously), 18th Judicial District Court Judge Teresa Vincent, Josephine Williams of Triad Food Pantry, Phyllis Bridges of Yalik’s African American Art and Cultural Movement, and Dr. Sharon Contreras, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools.
Past recipients of our Esther Award include Dr. Nido Qubein (High Point University), Dr. Samuel LeBauer (LeBauer Health Clinics), Dr. Patrick Harman (The Hayden-Harman Foundation), Bishop George W. Brooks (Bishop Emeritus of Mt. Zion Baptist Church), Seth Bennett (Charlotte Hornets), Marty Kotis (Kotis Holdings), and Dr. Mandy Cohen (NC Department of Health and Human Services).
Proceeds from this event support the efforts of WRLP. Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to “Grow & Enhance Workforce Initiatives in Guilford County”. WRLP, along with our partners in the community, assist many people each year to transform their lives through training and employment initiatives. Our Board of Directors comprised of individuals from the target sector along with elected officials and private sector representatives are committed to being the catalyst for individual, family and community change.
Tickets are still available online via Eventbrite. Please contact Events Coordinator at 336-691-5780 for additional details.
