WBC Winston Presents The Ability of a Woman Entrepreneur Conference
Powerhouse Women Inspire Future Women in Business to Greater Heights
Winston-Salem, NC. 3/9/22— SBA Women’s Business Center in partnership with New Journey Management Group will be hosting their first conference “The Ability of a Women Entrepreneur” on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at the SG Atkins Enterprise Center.
“We are still sensitive to the realities of Covid, therefore we are limiting our space for 75 women entrepreneurs who are ready to tap into their abilities, collaborate, and grow their business,” beams Dr. Joy Lough, WBC Winston’s Director. This event is the first it’s kind at The SG Adkins Enterprise Center where we are addressing the needs of the whole woman (mother, wife, friend) in addition to providing exceptional professionals that speak to how we can succeed together.
Located at 1922 Martin Luther King Blvd. Winston-Salem, NC 27107 the event doors will open at 7:30am so guests can get their free headshot by Shaw Photography Group (they will be available all day). From 9:00am-3pm registered guests will experience an inspired event that includes keynote speaker Dr. Shante Williams, CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments, a $25M venture capital fund. Dr. Williams is a graduate of WSSU and is “excited to be able to engage and activate a future of women entrepreneurs and inspire reach for success and invest.”
Additional esteemed panelists to include:Tiffany Tate-The ability to know your skills and own them, Alexia Mitchell-The ability to manage stress, Latisha Alford- The ability to have a balance, Myrna Wigley-The ability to manage money panel. The cost of the Conference is only $25 but please register early, we are expecting a sold out event.
The conference will address barriers that hinder the women (specifically lower income minority women) to pursue entrepreneurship. If you need a sponsor, please contact WBCWinston.
