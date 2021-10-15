Walk, Hike, Give – Food for Kids!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Mast General Store is excited to partner with Merrell and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina to provide Food for Kids! The annual event aimed at fighting childhood food insecurity throughout our home region returns October 18-31.
This year, Mast Store is donating $15 for every pair of Merrell footwear sold during the campaign to feed local children in need.
Merrell is an outdoor lifestyle company that wants you to be active, enjoy the outdoors, and care about the world around you, including your community! While Merrell footwear creates a great foundation for an adventure, there is an even more important building block that impacts every activity – nutrition.
If children are hungry, it’s difficult for them to learn well and pay attention in school or to enjoy healthy play and develop active lifestyle habits. According to No Kid Hungry, the latest estimations show that as many as 13 million children live in food insecure homes where access to proper nutrition and sufficient meals is limited or unavailable.
That means nearly one in six children is affected by food insecurity. In parts of Mast Store’s home region that ratio can increase to one in four children.
Mast Store has always believed that fulfilling basic human needs, particularly when it comes to food security, is central to maintaining health, safety, and happiness at home. It is especially important for kids. Merrell shares our belief and for more than a decade has helped us fill backpacks and stock kid cafes at our local food security partners.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC will receive Food for Kids donations from the Winston-Salem Mast General Store. This food bank serves 18 counties in the Piedmont and Foothills of North Carolina. It provides 42 million meals each year and is a major source of food and support for more than 430 partners, including school-based pantries and weekend backpack programs for children.
A purchase of Merrell footwear from October 18-31 supports the youngest members of our community with a $15 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.
Mast Store thanks this agency for its tireless work in fighting childhood food insecurity as well as Merrell and – of course – you for the continued support of Food for Kids!
