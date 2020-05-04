WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – May 4, 2020 – Wake Forest Baptist Health has opened an orthopaedic walk-in care clinic to help minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.
The clinic will be located at 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem (Medical Plaza Miller) and same day appointments are available for patients over 16 years old.
Upon arrival – to help protect patients – individuals will be screened to determine COVID-19 risk factors and injuries will be evaluated to ensure treatment options are available at this location.
Injuries treated at Orthopaedic Walk-In Care - Medical Plaza Miller include:
· Sprains, strains, bruises, etc.
· Cuts, lacerations, abrasions
· Fractures or broken bones in arms or legs
· Dislocations
· Infections including skin infections like cellulitis on arms and legs.
At Orthopaedic Walk-In Care – Medical Plaza Miller patients are able to receive on-site x-rays, splints, casts and braces. Minor procedures including setting or reducing fractures and treating scrapes, abrasions and lacerations also are available. Patients also will be able to complete labs, schedule surgeries and coordinate CAT scans or MRIs at this location.
The clinic will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To expedite ‘walk-in care,’ individuals can call (336) 716-8091 to schedule appointments ahead of time, when available. For more information, please visit Orthopaedic Walk-In Care - Medical Plaza Miller.
