Gift Will Be Used for Kaleideum’s Core Education Area
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 17, 2021) — Kaleideum is pleased to announce a $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist Health that will go toward exhibitions and learning spaces on the second floor of the reimagined Kaleideum at the corner of West Third Street and Town Run Lane in downtown Winston-Salem.
The groundbreaking for Kaleideum’s new building is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021, and the new location is slated to open in fall 2023. The second floor of the building offers the largest indoor exhibitions including a digital dome theatre/planetarium; an exhibition centered around the physics of motion; a feature hall for traveling exhibitions; and multi-purpose learning spaces that can be utilized for field trip programming, camps, meetings, rentals, and special events.
“We have been investing in the education and health of this community for a long time, and we are so pleased to continue that tradition by supporting this project,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Enterprise. “The museum’s core educational space will be a place for children in our community to explore, immerse themselves in science, and think big, just like our own researchers, scientists and clinicians at Wake Forest Baptist.”
Freischlag said Kaleideum will help extend and amplify Wake Forest Baptist’s three-part mission as an academic learning health system, which includes education, research, and clinical care. In addition, she noted that Kaleideum will not only benefit families who already live in this area but will help attract new families to Forsyth County.
“The learning will happen throughout Kaleideum, and we cannot wait to welcome the community and region through the doors of a brand-new building with state-of-the art spaces where learning happens every day,” Dampier said. “We could not do this without partners who share our vision for the future. Wake Forest Baptist Health has been a supporter of Kaleideum for many, many years, and we look forward to moving into the future with this leading academic institution by our side.”
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.