Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center identified among the top hospitals nationally in Spine Surgery according to Healthgrades
High Point, NC (January 27, 2021) – Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center has also received the 2021 Spine Surgery Excellence Award and a Five-Star Distinction in Spinal Fusion Surgery for a second consecutive year (2020-2021).
According to Healthgrades, the hospitals included in Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery have demonstrated exceptional quality of care.
“High Point Medical Center is proud to be the recipient of the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery award,” said Jim Hoekstra, MD, President of High Point Medical Center. “The award validates what we know already, that we have excellent spine surgeons, who provide high quality care, with outstanding outcomes. It’s a credit to every care giver who cares for these patients, from the surgical team to the nursing staff to physical therapy and rehabilitation, and to outpatient follow up. Expert care is delivered throughout the program and we are proud to be a leader throughout our region and the country. “
“Our team of orthopaedic and spine experts are proud to offer the most innovative nonsurgical and minimally invasive options to help our patients relieve back, spine, or neck pain and get them back to their lives,” said Beck McAllister, MD, Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon with Wake Forest Baptist Health. “This award emphasizes the state-of-the-art care that our entire team provides to each patient we serve.”
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”
The High Point Medical Center Spine Center is located at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine – High Point at 611 Lindsay Street, High Point NC. Patients can schedule a same/next-day appointment or a telehealth visit by calling 336-905-6100.
Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center (www.wakehealth.edu/highpoint) is a 351-bed hospital in High Point, North Carolina, that serves the residents of High Point and surrounding areas. High Point Medical Center is part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, a pre-eminent academic health system, and offers patients direct access to Wake Forest Baptist’s medical experts and other resources. High Point Medical Center provides a wide range of patient- and family-centered care and has six specialty service areas: Congdon Heart and Vascular Center, Hayworth Cancer Center, The Neuroscience Center, The Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, The Emergency Center and The Piedmont Joint Replacement Center.
Healthgrades For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
