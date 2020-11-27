HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 – The Wagoner family of Taylorsville, North Carolina, is supporting High Point University with $200,000 through the Nita P. Wagoner Trust, which will establish the Nita P. and R. Gilmer Wagoner Academic Endowed Scholarship and the R. Gilmer Wagoner Baseball Endowed Scholarship.
“High Point University is an institution that prepares students for the world as it is going to be,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “We cannot accomplish what we do without the support of our alumni and their families who believe in our core mission and values.”
Recipients of the Nita P. and R. Gilmer Wagoner Academic Endowed Scholarship will be students who are majoring in pre-med, pre-ministry or education and have financial need.
Recipients of the R. Gilmer Wagoner Baseball Endowed Scholarship will be members of the men’s HPU baseball team with financial need.
“Nita and Gilmer were very fond of HPU,” says Nan Campbell, a co-trustee of the Nita P. Wagoner Trust. “Supporting the university through their estate was very important to Nita and Gilmer.”
R. Gilmer Wagoner was a 1939 graduate of HPU and a United Methodist minister who served in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for many years. Nita Wagoner was a school teacher and school librarian in various locations where her husband served churches. She also taught English. They retired to Taylorsville, North Carolina.
PHOTO ABOVE: Nita P. Wagoner Trust supports High Point University with two major gifts to establish two endowed scholarships.
