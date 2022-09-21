Volunteers Needed to Pick Grapes for Good at the Guilford County Farm
“The Big Pick” annual event takes place Saturdays, Sept. 24 & Oct. 1
GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County Parks is seeking volunteers to participate in the annual Big Pick at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Rd., Gibsonville. The event will take place on two Saturdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to attend, but minors must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required prior to the event.
Harvested grapes will be donated to local food banks, shelters, and kitchens for people in need of some delicious fresh produce.
“This is a unique hands-on volunteer experience that benefits low-income families that lack access to sustainable nutrition,” said John Gladstone, Guilford County Passive Parks Supervisor. “Last year we were able to harvest and donate nearly 1,200 pounds to organizations that then distributed the grapes to nearly 500 families. We want to make a bigger impact this year.”
The vineyards are a proud feature of the farm, grown specifically to give back to the community. The 3-acre Vineyard has 18 rows of Red Muscadine vines and produces thousands of pounds of grapes each year.
Volunteers should bring a personal water bottle, sun protection, footwear for walking in open fields, and gloves are also recommended.
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3TjIHts. Larger groups interested in volunteering should contact John Gladstone, email jgladst@guilfordcountync.gov.
