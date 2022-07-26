Visual Artist Thea Clark Will Have GROW Residency August 1-28
GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2022) – Visual artist Thea Clark will create new sculpture and fiber art installations as part of a GROW residency August 1-28 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The residency will include open hours for the public to work alongside Clark and contribute to large-scale fiber arts pieces. Additionally, Clark will offer cyanotype creation (sun prints) and enamel jewelry making workshops.
The residency will examine how humans and nature interact, specifically in regard to climate change, and will focus on the creation of new sculpture and fiber art installations. All events are free to attend, unless otherwise specified; registration is required for certain workshops. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency or to register for a workshop, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.
Residency Schedule
Events:
- Meet the Artist - August 4, 6-8 pm
- Performative Installation Using Movement and Sound - August 5, 5-9 pm
- Performance 5 pm, Reception 5:30-9 pm
- Exhibit Opening and Artist Talk - August 27, 6-9 pm
- Artist Talk 7 pm
Open Studio Hours:
- August 6, 1-5 pm
- August 7, 1-5 pm
- August 10, 6-8 pm
- August 11, 1-6 pm
- August 17, 6-8 pm
- August 18, 1-6 pm
- August 24, 5-8 pm
- August 25, 1-5 pm
- August 27, 1-4 pm
- August 28, 2-5 pm
Workshop Schedule: Registration required.
- Cyanotype Workshops - August 13 and 20, 1-4 pm
- Enamel Jewelry Workshops - August 14 and 21, 2-5 pm
- Cost: $5 fee; For ages 11+
About the Artist
Clark is a multidisciplinary artist with an extensive background in jewelrymaking. Her work has been exhibited internationally, published in numerous books, and was awarded a NJ State Council on the Arts Fellowship in 2012. She has shown sculptures, installations, and 2D artwork on paper in solo and group shows. Clark has also taught jewelrymaking and felt with metal classes at art centers, museum schools, universities, and spent six summers teaching middle and high school students at an art camp in New York. She continues to create new work in multiple disciplines that reflect on the human experience of climate change. To learn more about Clark’s work, visit theaclark.com.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. Creative Greensboro is currently accepting applications for GROW and is particularly interested in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities, and people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
