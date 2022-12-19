Visit Winston-Salem President Awarded 2022 HSMAI ‘Top 25’ Extraordinary Minds
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, (Dec. 19, 2022) – The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has selected Visit Winston-Salem president Richard Geiger as one of its “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds“ for 2022. This is the 20th year HSMAI has compiled the list, which annually recognizes exemplary achievement and leadership in the hospitality sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution. Geiger will join an exclusive list when he is honored by HSMAI at a reception in Los Angeles February 23, 2023.
“The ‘Top 25’ is our annual hot list that celebrates the sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution leaders and innovators in our industry,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO of HSMAI. “Throughout the pandemic and into the recovery, these extraordinary professionals have risen to each challenge and met unprecedented circumstances with creativity, strength, and ingenuity. These leaders are empowering recovery.”
The 2022 “Top 25” honorees were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations, and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.
“On behalf of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority (FCTDA), the staff at Visit Winston-Salem, and our more than 7,000 hospitality and industry partners here, we are so proud and honored about Rich’s selection to this prestigious list,” said Dana Lu Bryson, chair of the FCTDA. “From day one, Rich has truly been a strategic voice for the hospitality industry and was the guiding force that successfully led us through the economic woes of the Covid-19 pandemic,” added Bryson.
An accomplished hospitality and management industry professional with more than 40 years of experience, Geiger was appointed president of Visit Winston-Salem in February 2010. Geiger has also held the top convention sales and marketing position for the Visit Orlando and was the president and chief executive officer at the Buffalo/Niagara Convention and Visitors Bureau, where his responsibilities included managing the Convention Center, Sports Corporation and Film Commission.
The “Top 25” will be honored in person at a reception at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2023. The reception is being held in conjunction with the HSMAI Adrian Awards Celebration, which recognizes the winners of the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing.
In addition to the “Top 25” reception,Geigerwill be featured in an HSMAI special report, receive a personalized award, and henceforward be recognized as a “Top 25 Mind in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization, and Distribution.”
###
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.
About Visit Winston-Salem (visitwinstonsalem.com)
Visit Winston-Salem is the official sales and marketing agency for the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County tourism industry. A sophisticated meeting destination, Winston-Salem is conveniently and strategically located at the epicenter of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. It is easily accessible by car via Interstate 40, Business Interstate 40, Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 52. Scheduled air service is available through Piedmont Triad International Airport, just 20 minutes east of Winston-Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.