HIGH POINT, N.C. (October 6, 2021) — NCTIA (North Carolina Travel Industry Association) hosted their annual Awards Banquet on Sept. 30, recognizing tourism industry professionals for their work during July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Platinum and Gold awards were distributed for many categories showcasing campaigns for innovation, best practices, and marketing where Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) competed in their respective budget sizes.
Visit High Point won Platinum for two categories, Best Leisure Marketing Campaign and Best Community Stakeholder Communication. “We are honored to be recognized by NCTIA. I am proud that our team was recognized professionally for our quality campaign during a most difficult year where we adapted to capitalize on new opportunities,” says Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
Best Leisure Marketing Campaign: Visit High Point produced a promotional video showcasing High Point as a safe furniture shopping destination, incorporating the state-wide safety campaign, Count on Me NC. The video was then promoted on social media with a retargeting campaign, resulting in a 107% increase in consumer leads and a 150% increase in mailed packets. These results are in comparison of the year 2019 which was the best year on record.
Best Community Stakeholder Communication– Visit High Point worked closely with Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce to create a sustainable platform for locals and visitors to aid the business community with the High Point Food Mob Facebook Group Page. The page currently has more than ten thousand followers populating the page with user generated content, including recommendations, photos, and reviews.
“We are very proud of Visit High Point and incredibly thankful to be able to partner with them on this innovative initiative,” says Patrick Chapin, president of Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce. "The positive impact on our restaurants was immediate and I'm thrilled the community continues to use this fun, easy and engaging platform."
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
