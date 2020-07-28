HIGH POINT, N.C., July 28, 2020 As a part of the Partners of Excellence Program and to ensure safety comes first, Visit High Point is partnering with Raise-the-Grade to host a ServSafe® Manager class and exam on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The ServSafe® Manager course is designed to teach individuals about safe food handling and preparation. In addition, this course meets the NC Dept. of Health guidelines to avoid the 2-point penalty during routine health inspections. The 1-Day class is taught in an upbeat and informative manner and includes a complimentary Food Handler guide for all participants. The class will be held at the Regional Visitors Center, 1634 North Main Street, Suite 102, High Point, NC 27262. Visit High Point will have guidelines in place to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all attendees.
Josh Cooke, from Raise-the-Grade™, will be the instructor for the 1–day class. Upon successful completion, examinees will receive their ServSafe® certificate, which is valid for 5 years, approximately 8-10 business days after the class.
The cost of the class for Visit High Point attendees is $104.30 (a 30% discount), which includes everything needed for the class day, the exam, and light refreshments throughout the day. Early registration in suggested as space is limited.
To register online, visit www.RaiseTheGrade.com. Click on the “Find a Class” tab. Scroll down to the “Greensboro/High Point ServSafe Class” and click on the “+” sign. Locate the August 20 class held at 1634 North Main Street. To receive the 30% discounted rate ($104.30), please type in your discount code: VISITHP and click “Update Cart.” Registration is limited to ten people due to the current Executive Order, so early registration is recommended.
For registration or class questions, please call toll free 1-844-704-FOOD (3663) or email servsafe@RaisetheGrade.com. If there are questions regarding location information, please contact Casey Hawkins with Visit High Point, chawkins@visithighpoint.com or 336.884.5255.
About the Visit High Point Partners of Excellence Program:
Visit High Point’s Partners of Excellence Program includes restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, points of interest, furniture stores and other service providers. To ensure that visitors experience exceptional service, we have set service standards for outstanding customer service given at our hotels, restaurants, attractions, retail shopping and other service entities located in High Point and the surrounding region.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
